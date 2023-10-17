N.C. Symphony Music Discovery program comes to Cherokee

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The deep, rich tones of a bass trombone filled the activity room at the Dora Reed Children’s Center in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 17. Jason Spencer and Matt Neff brought music and education, in the form of the North Carolina Symphony Music Discovery Program, to the Center which is home to the Qualla Boundary Early Head Start and Head Start program.

“Our Music Discovery Program, sponsored by PNC, allows us to serve the entire state through music and literacy for young children, especially like the ones we saw here today,” said Spencer, North Carolina Symphony director of education. “We travel around to libraries, Head Start centers, and community organizations around the state really to introduce audiences to music through an engaging program with one musician talking about their instrument and reading a book about music so there is a combination of music with literacy. We help introduce students to music and really getting out to these other parts of the state that may not have this experience otherwise.”

He added, “For many of these students, it is their first chance to see a professional musician. Seeing these instruments up close and having an opportunity to hear music and be introduced to the orchestra – the students and teachers really embrace it and are very appreciative of the opportunity.”

Neff has a master’s degree in bass trombone performance from Catholic University of America. According to information from the N.C. Symphony, “Prior to winning the position as bass trombonist in the North Carolina Symphony, Neff was a Master Chief Musician in the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C., performing bass trombone in the Commodores jazz ensemble (2009-19), Brass Quintet (2003-09), and the Concert/Ceremonial Band (1992-2009).”

On Tuesday morning, he played his bass trombone for the children at Dora Reed and showed them other instruments such as a clarinet, various percussion instruments, a violin, and others. On the importance of music education at a young age, Neff told the One Feather, “I started as a very young age. I started in first grade, and I had a very supportive family. Everybody was involved in music in some fashion. Having that family connection made it important to me. I went to school to be a music teacher and my life kind of took a different turn, and I got involved with performing. And, ever since I just kind of feel an obligation to do some form of education, and getting them while they’re young is important – to spark that interest. Coming out to programs like this is good for them, but it’s also good for my soul.”

During his visit, Neff also read “Zin! Zin! Zin! A Violin” which was written by Lloyd Moses and illustrated by Marjorie Priceman.

Sherry Brendle, Qualla Boundary Early Head Start/Head Start literacy and multi-cultural coordinator, commented, “This exposed them to things they might not see, or hear, or experience. They (students) were very rambunctious, but you’ll be amazed at what they’ll remember when they get back to their classrooms…exposure is very important.”