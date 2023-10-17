CCS School Board meets; Michael Stamper to be Tribal Council Liaison

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools met on Monday, Oct. 16 in the Central Office Board Room.

The meeting was called to order at 4:44 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Melanie Lambert led roll call. All members and staff were present, including Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Yellowhill Rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Big Y Rep.; Micah Swimmer, Painttown Rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Big Cove Rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Birdtown Rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wolftown Rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Michael Stamper, Tribal Council liaison; Dr. Jo Ray; and Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant.

The opening prayer was led by Micah Swimmer. Chairperson Thompson suggested that Swimmer provide a short Cherokee culture or language insight at the beginning of every meeting.

The board voted unanimously to approve the minutes from Oct. 2. The agenda was approved with the following changes:

The Code of Ethics training with Ashley Leonard, CSED Law, will be rescheduled to a later date due to scheduling conflicts. Resolution 24-080 (Mike Winchester is approved as the Varsity Wrestling Coach for the Cherokee Central Schools) was pulled for closed session discussion and then approved. Resolution 24-081 (Isaiah Evans is approved as the Athletic Support Specialist for the Cherokee Central Schools) was pulled administratively.

The following resolutions were approved unanimously from the consent agenda:

24-079 John Roper is approved as the Middle School wrestling coach for the Cherokee Central Schools

24-082 Shelby Heath is approved as a Language Speech pathologist.

24-083 Whitney Massengale is approved as a Middle School 8th Grade ELA teacher.

Howard Wahnetah, CCS finance director, and Rhonica Via, CBC finance director, presented financial reports for the 2023-2024 “Other Expenses” Budget and the 2023-24 Overall Budget.

Wahnetah presented the “Other Expenses” Budget for the School Board and Cherokee Central Schools Athletics. He presented a proposed “other expenses” budget of $225,700 for the School Board, and $463,850 for Cherokee Central Schools Athletics.

Via shared that the School Board and Cherokee Central Schools, including athletics, have been advised to only spend for necessity at this time. She also shared that Cherokee Central Schools is below budget across the board.

Co-Vice Chairperson Reed-Cooper inquired about the payment process for School Resource Officers (SROs). Wahnetah and Via explained that SROs are on EBCI payroll through the CIPD, which the school reimburses. Reed-Cooper also asked about the pay for bus monitors, which Via explained is a non-prorated payment system. Reed-Cooper shared that she has heard complaints of insufficient payment. Wahnetah shared that he had also heard complaints, and believes the issue is a time-keeping issue. Via offered for any complaints to be directed toward her for an examination of timecards and paychecks.

Chris Wilmoth, instructional facilitator, shared a significant increase in reading scores since the beginning of the school year in August. Wilmoth shared that students are achieving a score of 75 or above, which indicates at least six out of eight questions correct in the Achieve learning program. Wilmoth also shared that the number of articles per week has increased from 1 to 1.5 between August and September. Wilmoth also explained that 95.7 percent, or 315 out of 329 students, are scoring 75 or higher on their first attempt. Superintendent Consuela Girty added that Cherokee Central Schools will share an infographic on social media celebrating these achievements. Chairperson Thompson added that she is proud of Cherokee Central Schools for developing well-rounded students excelling in reading, science, math, culture, language and college and career readiness.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Beverly Payne shared that three CCS students will travel with chaperones to Washington, D.C. for Native American Heritage Month celebrations in November. The students will be in D.C. on Nov. 1, presenting and carrying EBCI flags.

Co-Vice Chairperson Reed-Cooper motioned to approve Policy 7015 – Employee Mental Health. Melanie Lambert seconded the motion. The policy was approved unanimously for the support of CCS employee mental health.

Dr. Jo Ray presented a salary adjustment for Christie Rogers, teacher at CCS. Reed-Cooper motioned to approve the salary adjustment. Lambert seconded the motion. The board voted unanimously to approve the salary adjustment.

Dr. Beverly Payne presented revisions to Policy 2110 – Board Member Elections. Reed-Cooper motioned to approve the policy revisions. Micah Swimmer seconded the motion. The board voted unanimously to approve the policy revisions, which will correct the verbiage, including a line that reads “Big Cover” instead of “Big Cove.”

The open session ended with a discussion of the roles of the Tribal Council Liaison, Painttown Rep. Michael Stamper. Rep. Stamper attempted to recuse himself from voting in fear of overstepping the elected role of the School Board. Girty recited the code, which indicates “The Cherokee School Board shall consist of seven members elected by the qualified voters…together with one member appointed from the Tribal Council.” Rep. Stamper agreed to be a full voting member of the School Board as a Tribal Council representative.

The meeting then entered a closed session. The next meeting will take place on Nov. 6 at 4:45 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.