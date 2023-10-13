Swain Co. Hall of Fame inducts Spencer McCoy

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

BRYSON CITY, N.C.- Spencer McCoy, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) was inducted into the Swain Co. Hall of Fame on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Swain Arts Center. McCoy was a tri-sport athlete of wrestling, football, and track.

McCoy is a three-time NCHSAA state champion in wrestling. He won the 195lb. championship as a sophomore at Robbinsville High School. He won the 195lb. championship in his junior year at Swain and the 220lb. championship in his senior year after battling a knee injury. He finished with a perfect record of 50-0 and 119-12 overall. He also excelled in football, rushing 2,823 yards on 460 carries with 45 touchdowns overall. He had 167 career tackles at Swain and 415 overall. He played college football at Western Carolina University and Mars Hill University.

McCoy was twice named the 1A/2A Male Athlete of the Year in an Olympic Sport (Wrestling) at the WNC Sports Award Banquet. He is the son of Michelle Queen and Skooter McCoy.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for incredible drilling partners and teammates like Craig Cutshaw, Corbin Wildcatt, and Caleb Woodard, as well as awesome coaches like Coach Adam Jaimez, Tony Cochran and Neil Blankenship. Also, the overall support of my family, now including my wife Erin, and the community,” McCoy said.

“None of my successes were solely my own. The people in my corner helped shape me into the competitor I still am today.”

McCoy has a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing from Mars Hill University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Western Carolina University. He works as a Direct Marketing specialist at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.