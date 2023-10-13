OBITUARY: William Arthur (Bill) Moles

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – William Arthur (Bill) Moles, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at the home of his daughter with his family by his side.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1936 in Cherokee, N.C. to Kyle and Vera Bradley Moles. He was a graduate of Brigham Young University and a U.S. Army Veteran. Bill moved to Hartsville, S.C. to work for Sonoco and retired in 1998.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Delayne Moles Clark (Glenn); his grandson, Bradley King (Liz); his granddaughter, Laura King (Logan); the apple of his eye his great grandson, LJ; his brother, Denny Moles; along with two sisters, Janice Sutton and Maxine Bumgarner, and special niece, Pamela Marks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Michael Moles, and the mother of his children, Barbara White, along with two sisters, Dorothy Cowling and Carolyn Moles.

The family would like to give special thanks for the great care of Bill from the staff of Pruitt Health Care and a special thank you to Samantha Brown, Mary McElveen, and Christine Poston.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 13 at Norton Funeral Home in Hartsville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee. A formal funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cherokee with burial to follow in the Bradley family cemetery. Norton Funeral Home and Crematory of Hartsville, S.C. and Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C. is honored to serve the Moles family.