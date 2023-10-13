Scare-okee Committee attempts to firm up the plan

By ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – At the Scare-okee committee’s meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the Shawn Blanton Emergency Operations Center, event manager Mollie Grant led the group in a review of the event checklist. Scare-okee is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Last-minute changes to the event map were made and the committee agreed to publicize the map, through tribal channels and the One Feather. Download map here

There will be one public entrance to the event on Tsali Blvd near the Tribal Council House and Drama Inn. The plan is to close Tsali Blvd. from the Museum intersection to the intersection of US Hwy 19. The road will be blocked to all traffic at that intersection (near the Art Market and ABC Store). The committee indicated that this sectional road closure on Oct. 31 will last from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to allow for setup and teardown of the event.

EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Destination Marketing Director Sean Ross indicated that the seasonal light display would be reduced compared to last year, which would provide more opportunities for booths on the Island Park. Justin French, in leadership at Tribal Facilities, explained that the Island Park would not need the multiple day closure due to the lower light display count as had been done last year.

Advertising has been primarily accomplished through social media and ongoing Destination Marketing opportunities like the downtown Allison Outdoor electronic billboard. The billboard was secured in a fashion that the DMO could change the messaging each month due to a continuing contract agreement with the billboard firm.

It was stated that there is no budget for Scare-okee at Destination Marketing, and a request was made to inquire about securing $5,000 in funds to promote the event. The request was made to Sheyahshe Littledave, who was in attendance with other representatives from Principal Chief Michell Hicks office.

There were also questions regarding an earlier commitment by the previous Executive administration regarding allowances for haunted house constructions, candy purchases for candy booths, and trophies for the winning booths and houses (eight trophies total). These requests were awaiting Executive office approval at the time of this writing.

The signup applications may be filled out electronically at the following links:

Tribal Programs who want to do haunted houses or booths- https://airtable.com/appaHD55dSbaZCsPC/shrUMLeYHGm4gkwZh

Vendors/Sponsors who want to donate, sponsor a haunted house or candy booth, also any vendors who may want to set up- https://airtable.com/appaHD55dSbaZCsPC/shrfAhKwbXb1ySroD

Volunteers who would like to help set/tear down, be parking attendants, or help with the overall safety and execution of the event- https://airtable.com/appaHD55dSbaZCsPC/shr64p3OcSABBwBka

For those without access or ability to use the web links for entry, you may contact Kristina Queen to get entry forms. Her contact information is krisquess@ebci-nsn.gov or (828) 359-6444.

It was announced that one food truck had been secured and the committee would like at least four, and they are observing Indian preference in deciding which food vendors will be selected.