OBITUARY: Jennifer Standingdeer

Jennifer Standingdeer, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Prisma Hospital. She was only 51-years-old. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden death.

Jennifer was born on Aug. 8, 1972. “Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.”

Jennifer is survived by her husband of 27 years, Dean Standingdeer; their children, Charleigh Clara Grace Standingdeer and Riley Paige Standingdeer; forever remembered by her brother, Jamie Hornbuckle (Holly); aunts, Jenean Hornbuckle (Bob White), Beth Hornbuckle Farris (Jim), Barbara Stout (Jerry); uncle, John David; and many nieces and nephews. Jennifer is also loved and remembered by her special sisters, Keahana “Kitten” Lambert, Mary Beth Howard, and Molly Howard Brown; and special uncle and aunt, Pastor Brown and his wife, Peach, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jennifer was greeted in heaven by her parents, Jim and Suzanne Hornbuckle; and grandmothers, Ruby and Momma Sue.

Jennifer’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. Jennifer was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others She spent a great deal of time in prayer for all who asked or if she saw a need. She was a fun spirited soul who took on many passions. Her biggest passion was being a mother to her daughters Charleigh and Riley. One of her favorite places was the ocean – more specifically, Myrtle Beach. This has been one of her favorite places since she was a young child.

Jennifer grew up a proud, resilient Cherokee Woman in the Wolfetown Community. She served our tribe for 17 years as the Child Advocate at Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center. Her love for children, their safety and well-being were the driving force for her commitment to protect the innocents while fighting against child abuse and neglect. Her sweet soul gave hope and comfort to all. Jennifer was as a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile was so stunning it would light up the whole room. She cared so deeply for the people around her. She will be forever missed. De-Na-Da-Go-Hv-Yu Until we meet again.

Services will be held at Acquoni Baptist Church, Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, N.C. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Visitation 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Service 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Merritt Youngdeer and Josh Skidmore will be officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.