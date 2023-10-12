OBITUARY: Henry Allen Ben

Henry Allen Ben, age 51, passed away on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Mission Hospital after a brief illness.

He is the son of the late Paul Henry Walkingstick and Sara Allen (Ben) Walkingstick. He is survived by sister, Callie Littlejohn.

Henry loved listening to music. He also loved fishing and watching NASCAR racing.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. At 2 p.m., Henry will be taken to his final resting place at his residence (62 Walkingstick Rd, Cherokee, N.C.) where a graveside service will take place with Bear Lambert officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.