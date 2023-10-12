EBCI Cooperative Extension winners list from the 111th Cherokee Indian Fair

Submitted by EBCI Cooperative Extension
Agriculture, Adult
Any Traditional Cherokee Crop Not listed as a Category: 1st – Aisha Owle, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Vicki Standingdeer
Corn Beads: 1st – Mary Bottchenbaugh, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Chad Cooper
Field Corn, 10 Ears, Yellow: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan
Field Corn, 10 Ears, White: 1st – Chad Cooper
Gourds, Ornamental – Displayed in an Indian Basket: 1st – Lolita Sequoyah, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Veronica McCoy
Gourds, Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Lolita Sequoyah, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Marion Thompson
Gourds, Dipper Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – James Lossiah
Gourds, Any Other Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper
Gourds, Largest Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Lolita Sequoyah, 3rd – Finley McMillan
Herb Display: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Erma McMillan, 3rd – Claudette Long
Honey Production, Without Comb: 1st – Lisa Taylor
Indian Beans, October Beans: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan
Indian Corn Multicolored Kernels: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Isaiah Armachain
Indian Flour Corn, White: 1st – Finley McMillan
Indian Flour Corn, Yellow: 1st – Chad Cooper
Indian Flour Corn, Other: 1st – Takashi Cruz
Irish Potatoes: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Isaiah Armachain
Largest Sunflower: 1st – Marion Thompson, 2nd – James Rose Jr., 3rd – Chad Cooper
Popcorn: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan
Pumpkin, Largest: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Erma McMillan
Pumpkin, Ugliest: 1st – Chad Cooper
Pumpkin, Other Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Samantha Cole
Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Marion Thompson, 3rd – Chad Cooper
Winter Squash, Candy Roaster: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Marion Thompson, 3rd – James Rose Jr.
Winter Squash, Largest Candy Roaster: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – Chad Cooper
Winter Squash, Any Other Winter Squash: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Chad Cooper
Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Travis Hall
Livestock, Turkeys: 1st – Travis Hall, 2nd – Angela Gunter
Livestock, Ducks and Geese: 1st – Abigail Teasdale
Livestock, Horses: 1st – Noah Wolfe, 2nd (tie) – David Hicks, 2nd (tie) – Travis Hicks, 3rd – Jeremy Wolfe
Livestock, Rabbits: 1st – Keniethea Ray
Livestock, Other Small Animals: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Travis Hall
Livestock, Swine: 1st – Marissa Jumper, 2nd – Claudette Long
Traditional Crops of the Cherokee: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Sadie Standingdeer
Cherokee Family Garden Project: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Claudette Long
Flower Arrangements, Garden: 1st – Sadie Standingdeer
Flower Arrangements, Wild: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Claudette Long, 3rd – Sadie Standingdeer
Agriculture Best of Show: Erma McMillan
Agriculture, Young Adult (13-17)
Gourds, Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch
Gourds, Dipper Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch
Gourds, Largest Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch
Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Keaton Arch
Winter Squash: 1st – Johnathon Thompson
Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Joscelyn Stamper
Agriculture, Youth (6-12)
Corn, Field: 1st – Addie Martens, 2nd – Jeron Martens
Corn, Indian: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Nola Millsaps
Corn Beads: 1st – Zaiden Armachain
Herb Display: 1st – Keagan Taylor
Irish Potatoes: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Jeron Martens, 3rd – Addie Martens
Largest Sunflower: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Jax Panther, 3rd – Darryn West
Pumpkin, Largest: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Samuel McMillan, 3rd – Zaiden Armachain
Pumpkin, Other Pumpkin: 1st – Jonah Biddix, 2nd – Jayvan Biddix, 3rd – Jaylah Biddix
Winter Squash: 1st – Samuel McMillan, 2nd – Choji Martin
Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Taythone Larch
Livestock, Horses: 1st – Addie Martens, 2nd – Zion Dawkins, 3rd – Sage Hicks
Livestock, Other Small Animals: 1st – Zephaniah Dawkins
Livestock, Other Large Animals: 1st – Blossom Hicks
Agriculture Best of Show: Vaelyn Owl
Baked Goods, Adult
Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 1st – Vera Wildcatt, 2nd – Jessie Watty, 3rd – Lavinia Hicks
Breads, Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Vera Wildcatt, 2nd – Connie Rose, 3rd – Margaret Welch
Breads, Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Lavinia Hicks
Breads, Banana Nut Bread: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Elnora Thompson, 3rd – Alissa Owle
Casseroles: 1st – Renee Cole
Homemade Cakes, Pound Cake: 1st – Tina Donker
Homemade Cakes, Apple Cake: 1st – Erma McMillan
Homemade Cakes, Other Cake: 1st – Stacy West (Wolfe), 2nd – Erma McMillan, 3rd – Connie Rose
Diabetic Food: 1st – Malia Skulski, 3rd – Tsali Welch
Other: 1st – Donald Owle, 2nd – Reyna Solis, 3rd – Miranda Stamper
Baked Goods Best of Show: Vera Wildcatt
Baked Goods, Young Adults (13-17)
Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 3rd – Shelby Solis
Cookies: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson
Cupcakes: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson
Muffins: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson
Diabetic Food: 1st – Boie Crowe
Other: 1st – Samuel Owle
Baked Goods, Youth (6-12)
Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 1st – Atlas Sale
Breads, Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Misha Sale
Cookies: 1st – Orion Skulski, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl
Cupcakes: 2nd – Jax Panther, 3rd – Orion Skulski
Muffins: 1st – Vaelyn Owl
Cake: 1st – Jax Panther
Diabetic Food: 1st – Keagan Taylor
Baked Goods Best of Show – Jax Panther
Canning, Adult
8 Jar Canning Collection: 1st – Tonya Toineeta, 2nd – Angela Gunter
Jam, Fruit, Butters, Jelly, Preserves, and Marmalades Collection: 1st – Jan Smith
Pickles and Relishes Collection – 1st – Angela Gunter
Vegetable Collection – 1st – Angela Gunter
Dried Foods Collection – 1st – Donald Owle, 2nd – Alissa Owle
Best Traditional Food: 1st – Lavinia Hicks, 2nd – Chad Cooper
Any Canned Food: 1st – Tonya Toineeta, 2nd – Faith Long Presley, 3rd – Chad Cooper
Canning, Young Adult (13-17)
Any Canned Food: 1st – Russell Bigmeat, 2nd – Samuel Owle
Any Dried Food: 1st – Samuel Owle
Canning, Youth (6-12)
Any Canned Food: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Atlas Slee, 3rd – Misha Slee
Hobby, Adult
Basketry, Basket: 1st – Lori Reed
Basketry, Basket Mat: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Veronica McCoy
Beading, 3 Piece Matching Set: 1st – Carl McCoy, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Sky Sampson
Beading, Any Item: 1st – Lori Reed, 2nd – Veronica McCoy
Carving, Wood: 1st – Chayme Cucumber, 2nd – Jesse Hill
Ceramics/Pottery: 1st – Aliah Locust, 2nd – Chi Shipman, 3rd – Jaelyn Lossiah
Corn Shuck Art, Dolls: 1st – Amy West
Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – William Harris Jr.
Other Hobby: 1st – Sadie Standingdeer, 2nd – Deetra Huff, 3rd – Kristen Kirkland
Other Hobby, Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz, 2nd – Tamara Thompson, 3rd – Estella Litzinger
Graphic Design: 1st – Jakeli Swimmer, 2nd – Tamara Thompson
Drawing, Pencil/Charcoal/Pastel: 1st – Brian Lambert
Painting, Acrylic: 1st – Claudette Long, 2nd – Stephen Walkingstick, 3rd – Samantha Cole
Painting, Watercolor: 1st – Trinniti Marmon
Painting, Other: 1st – Brian Lambert, 2nd – Kristine Gunter
Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Kimlyn Lambert
Hobby Best of Show: Amy West
Hobby, Young Adult (13-17)
Basketry: 1st – Awee Walkingstick, 2nd – Jimya Driver, 3rd – Jaylynn Brady
Basket Mat: 2nd – Deanna Long, 3rd – Jessica Carroll
Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Ayosta Lossie, 2nd – Addi Taylor, 3rd – Ivan Santos
Traditional Cherokee Mask: 1st – Livia Crowe, 2nd – Hermione Ward
Traditional Cherokee Pottery: 1st – Mychaela Lambert, 2nd – Livia Crowe, 3rd – Deanna Long
Wood Carving: 1st – Josilyn Ledford, 2nd – Mychaela Lambert, 3rd – Bayley Wright
Other Beaded Item: 1st – Ivan Santos
Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Johnathan Thompson
Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Ivan Santos
Painting: 1st – Bayley Wright, 2nd – Johnathan Thompson
Essay – If You Could Own a Business: 1st – Lillian Bradley
Essay – What Does Being Cherokee Mean to Me?: 1st – Livia Crowe
Other Hobby: 1st – Michael Driver, 2nd – Marleigh Aguilera, 3rd – Jarvis Brady
Other Hobby, Reflecting Fair Theme: 1st – Janna Girty
Hobby Best of Show: Ayosta Loss
Hobby, Youth (6-12)
Basketry: 1st – Kinley Crowe, 2nd – Shannon Lineberry, 3rd – Jeshua Lossiah
Basket Mat: 1st – Adrian Santos, 2nd – Dai’Myah Toineeta
Cherokee Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Peyton Locust, 3rd – Shannon Lineberry
Traditional Cherokee Pottery: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Shaye Thompson-Martin
Soap Stone Carving: 1st – Demetri Taylor, 2nd – Wyatt Moore, 3rd Taythone Larch
Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Julian Santos, 2nd – Nevaeh Teesateskie
Dried Decorated Gourd: 1st – Dai’Myah Toineeta, 2nd – Spencer Taylor, 3rd – Jeshua Lossiah
Other Beaded Item: 3rd – Shannon Lineberry
Drawing: 1st – Brantly Brown, 2nd – Kaeson Reed, 3rd – Atlas Slee
Painting: 1st – Ryker Williams, 2nd – Mattie Moore, 3rd – Breanna Lambert
Other Hobby: 1st – Mattie Moore, 2nd – Jeshua Lossiah, 3rd – Dayla Long
Hobby Best of Show: Ryker Williams
Photography, Adult
Nature, Amateur: 1st – Claudette Long, 2nd – Deborah Welch, 3rd – Finley McMillan
Cherokee Faces, Amateur: 1st – Kyla George, 2nd Judy Castorena, 3rd – Kim Crowe
Other Photograph, Amateur: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Kema Crowe, 3rd – Kyla George
Photography Best of Show: Angela Gunter
Photography, Young Adult (13-17)
Cherokee Nature: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Joscelyn Stamper
Cherokee Faces: 1st – Joscelyn Stamper
Photography Best of Show: Janna Girty
Photography, Youth (6-12)
Cherokee Faces: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Samuel McMillan
Selfie: 1st – Steven Lambert III
Photography Best of Show: Cambry Stamper
Sewing and Needlework, Adult
Historical Cherokee Clothing, 1800s era: 1st – Erma McMillan
Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Faith Long Presley, 2nd – Scarlett Guy, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz
Traditional Accessories: 1st – Rachel Slee
Moccasins, Pucker Toe: 1st – Malaciah Taylor, 2nd – Sammi Sequoyah Lossiah
Contemporary Clothing, Advanced Level: 1st – Rachel Slee, 2nd – Lori Reed, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz
Stuffed Toy: 1st – Keniethea Ray, 2nd – Reva Brown
Other Sewn Item: 1st – Faith Long Presley, 2nd – Rachel Slee, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz
Sewn Item Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Reva Brown
Afghan, Crochet: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Carol Bernhisel, 3rd – Madeline Welch
Quilt, Pieced: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Frances Owle-Smith
Quilt, Baby: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Stacy West (Wolfe)
Quilt, Other (Handsewn): 1st – Nikki Blankenship
Baby Afghan, Crochet or Knitted: 1st – Abigail Teasdale
Baby Clothes: 1st – Madeline Welch
Sweaters: 1st – Madeline Welch
Scarf: 1st – Madeline Welch
Crochet, Other: 1st – Carol Bernhisel, 2nd – Madeline Welch, 3 – Lisa Tiger
Sewing and Needlework Best of Show: Erma McMillan
Sewing and Needlework, Young Adult (13-17)
Accessory: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Ivan Santos
Any Crochet or Knitted Item: 1st – Carys Holiday
Sewing and Needlework, Youth (6-12)
Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Shannon Lineberry
Special Exhibits
Youth Hobby
Participant, Beaded Corn: Major Phillips
Participant, Beaded Corn: Ezra Pratama
Participant, Beaded Corn: Samuel Panther
Beaded Corn: 3rd – Felixx Rickman
Indian Corn in Basket: 1st – John Kekahbah
Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – John Kekahbah
Youth Baked Goods
Chocolate Chip Cookies: 1st – John Kekahbah
Young Adult Hobby
Basket Mat: 1st – Dailin Panther
Corn Bead Necklace: 3rd – Gabriella Smith
Computer Animation: 3rd – Gabriella Smith
Pumpkin Drawing: 2nd – Sage Bark
Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Logan Biddix
Drawing: 1st – Logan Biddix
Essay: 1st – Logan Biddix
Creatures: 2nd – Jarvis Brady
Young Adult Baked Goods
Apple Cake: 1st – Sage Bark
Diabetic: 1st – Logan Biddix
Adult Agriculture
Traditional Cherokee Crop: 1st – Tsali Welch
Herb Display: 2nd – Tsali Welch
Adult Other Hobby
Motorcycle: 1st – Tsali Welch
Adult Hobby
Collection of 4: 3rd – Tsali Welch
Cornbead Necklace: 2nd – Dennis Jumper
Participant, Beaded Bracelet on Tray: Gabriella Milholen
Special Exhibits Best of Show: Dailin Panther
Senior Elder
Agriculture
Irish Potatoes, 1 Peck: 1st – John Hailer
Irish Potatoes in Basket: 1st – Ella Lossiah
Honey with Comb, 3 Jars: 3rd – John Hailer
Indian Beans in Basket: 1st – Joe Welch
Canning
8 Jar Collection: 1st – Theresa Ball
Any Canned Food: 1st – John Haigler, 2nd – Alyne Stamper
Vegetable Collection: 1st – Judith Smith
Best Traditional Food: 1st – Judith Smith, 2nd – Alyne Stamper
Sewing and Needlework
Pucker Toe Moccasins: 1st – Richard Saunooke
Beaded Moccasins: 1st – Richard Saunooke
Historical Clothing: 1st – Richard Saunooke
Traditional Cherokee Garment: 2nd – Richard Saunooke
Traditional Accessories: 1st – Richard Saunooke
Quilt, Multicolored: 1st – Susan McManus
Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Sharon French
Hobby
Historical Tool: 1st – Richard Saunooke
Other, Calendar: 1st – Joan Standingdeer
Other, Lighted Jars: 2nd – Mary Jackson
Senior Elder Best of Show: Richard Saunooke