EBCI Cooperative Extension winners list from the 111th Cherokee Indian Fair

by Oct 12, 2023COMMUNITY sgadugi0 comments

Submitted by EBCI Cooperative Extension

 

Agriculture, Adult

Any Traditional Cherokee Crop Not listed as a Category: 1st – Aisha Owle, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Vicki Standingdeer

Corn Beads: 1st – Mary Bottchenbaugh, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Field Corn, 10 Ears, Yellow: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd  – Finley McMillan

Field Corn, 10 Ears, White: 1st – Chad Cooper

Gourds, Ornamental – Displayed in an Indian Basket: 1st – Lolita Sequoyah, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Veronica McCoy

Gourds, Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Lolita Sequoyah, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Marion Thompson

Gourds, Dipper Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – James Lossiah

Gourds, Any Other Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper

Gourds, Largest Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Lolita Sequoyah, 3rd – Finley McMillan

Herb Display: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Erma McMillan, 3rd – Claudette Long

Honey Production, Without Comb: 1st – Lisa Taylor

Indian Beans, October Beans: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Indian Corn Multicolored Kernels: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Isaiah Armachain

Indian Flour Corn, White: 1st – Finley McMillan

Indian Flour Corn, Yellow: 1st – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn, Other: 1st – Takashi Cruz

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Isaiah Armachain

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Marion Thompson, 2nd – James Rose Jr., 3rd – Chad Cooper

Popcorn: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Pumpkin, Largest: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Erma McMillan

Pumpkin, Ugliest: 1st – Chad Cooper

Pumpkin, Other Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Samantha Cole

Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Marion Thompson, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Winter Squash, Candy Roaster: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Marion Thompson, 3rd – James Rose Jr.

Winter Squash, Largest Candy Roaster: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Winter Squash, Any Other Winter Squash: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Chad Cooper

Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Travis Hall

Livestock, Turkeys: 1st – Travis Hall, 2nd – Angela Gunter

Livestock, Ducks and Geese: 1st – Abigail Teasdale

Livestock, Horses: 1st – Noah Wolfe, 2nd (tie) – David Hicks, 2nd (tie) – Travis Hicks, 3rd – Jeremy Wolfe

Livestock, Rabbits: 1st – Keniethea Ray

Livestock, Other Small Animals: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Travis Hall

Livestock, Swine: 1st – Marissa Jumper, 2nd – Claudette Long

Traditional Crops of the Cherokee: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Sadie Standingdeer

Cherokee Family Garden Project: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Claudette Long

Flower Arrangements, Garden: 1st – Sadie Standingdeer

Flower Arrangements, Wild: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Claudette Long, 3rd – Sadie Standingdeer

Agriculture Best of Show: Erma McMillan

 

Agriculture, Young Adult (13-17)

Gourds, Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch

Gourds, Dipper Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch

Gourds, Largest Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch

Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Keaton Arch

Winter Squash: 1st – Johnathon Thompson

Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Joscelyn Stamper

 

Agriculture, Youth (6-12)

Corn, Field: 1st – Addie Martens, 2nd – Jeron Martens

Corn, Indian: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Nola Millsaps

Corn Beads: 1st – Zaiden Armachain

Herb Display: 1st – Keagan Taylor

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Jeron Martens, 3rd – Addie Martens

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Jax Panther, 3rd – Darryn West

Pumpkin, Largest: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Samuel McMillan, 3rd – Zaiden Armachain

Pumpkin, Other Pumpkin: 1st – Jonah Biddix, 2nd – Jayvan Biddix, 3rd – Jaylah Biddix

Winter Squash: 1st – Samuel McMillan, 2nd – Choji Martin

Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Taythone Larch

Livestock, Horses: 1st – Addie Martens, 2nd – Zion Dawkins, 3rd – Sage Hicks

Livestock, Other Small Animals: 1st – Zephaniah Dawkins

Livestock, Other Large Animals: 1st – Blossom Hicks

Agriculture Best of Show: Vaelyn Owl

 

Baked Goods, Adult

Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 1st – Vera Wildcatt, 2nd – Jessie Watty, 3rd – Lavinia Hicks

Breads, Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Vera Wildcatt, 2nd – Connie Rose, 3rd – Margaret Welch

Breads, Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Lavinia Hicks

Breads, Banana Nut Bread: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Elnora Thompson, 3rd – Alissa Owle

Casseroles: 1st – Renee Cole

Homemade Cakes, Pound Cake: 1st – Tina Donker

Homemade Cakes, Apple Cake: 1st – Erma McMillan

Homemade Cakes, Other Cake: 1st – Stacy West (Wolfe), 2nd – Erma McMillan, 3rd – Connie Rose

Diabetic Food: 1st – Malia Skulski, 3rd – Tsali Welch

Other: 1st – Donald Owle, 2nd – Reyna Solis, 3rd – Miranda Stamper

Baked Goods Best of Show: Vera Wildcatt

 

Baked Goods, Young Adults (13-17)

Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 3rd – Shelby Solis

Cookies: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Cupcakes: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Muffins: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Diabetic Food: 1st – Boie Crowe

Other: 1st – Samuel Owle

 

Baked Goods, Youth (6-12)

Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 1st – Atlas Sale

Breads, Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Misha Sale

Cookies: 1st – Orion Skulski, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl

Cupcakes: 2nd – Jax Panther, 3rd – Orion Skulski

Muffins: 1st – Vaelyn Owl

Cake: 1st – Jax Panther

Diabetic Food: 1st – Keagan Taylor

Baked Goods Best of Show – Jax Panther

 

Canning, Adult

8 Jar Canning Collection: 1st – Tonya Toineeta, 2nd – Angela Gunter

Jam, Fruit, Butters, Jelly, Preserves, and Marmalades Collection: 1st – Jan Smith

Pickles and Relishes Collection – 1st – Angela Gunter

Vegetable Collection – 1st – Angela Gunter

Dried Foods Collection – 1st – Donald Owle, 2nd – Alissa Owle

Best Traditional Food: 1st – Lavinia Hicks, 2nd – Chad Cooper

Any Canned Food: 1st – Tonya Toineeta, 2nd – Faith Long Presley, 3rd – Chad Cooper

 

Canning, Young Adult (13-17)

Any Canned Food: 1st – Russell Bigmeat, 2nd – Samuel Owle

Any Dried Food: 1st – Samuel Owle

 

Canning, Youth (6-12)

Any Canned Food: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Atlas Slee, 3rd – Misha Slee

 

Hobby, Adult

Basketry, Basket: 1st – Lori Reed

Basketry, Basket Mat: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Veronica McCoy

Beading, 3 Piece Matching Set: 1st – Carl McCoy, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Sky Sampson

Beading, Any Item: 1st – Lori Reed, 2nd – Veronica McCoy

Carving, Wood: 1st – Chayme Cucumber, 2nd – Jesse Hill

Ceramics/Pottery: 1st – Aliah Locust, 2nd – Chi Shipman, 3rd – Jaelyn Lossiah

Corn Shuck Art, Dolls: 1st – Amy West

Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – William Harris Jr.

Other Hobby: 1st – Sadie Standingdeer, 2nd – Deetra Huff, 3rd – Kristen Kirkland

Other Hobby, Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz, 2nd – Tamara Thompson, 3rd – Estella Litzinger

Graphic Design: 1st – Jakeli Swimmer, 2nd – Tamara Thompson

Drawing, Pencil/Charcoal/Pastel: 1st – Brian Lambert

Painting, Acrylic: 1st – Claudette Long, 2nd – Stephen Walkingstick, 3rd – Samantha Cole

Painting, Watercolor: 1st – Trinniti Marmon

Painting, Other: 1st – Brian Lambert, 2nd – Kristine Gunter

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Kimlyn Lambert

Hobby Best of Show: Amy West

 

Hobby, Young Adult (13-17)

Basketry: 1st – Awee Walkingstick, 2nd – Jimya Driver, 3rd – Jaylynn Brady

Basket Mat: 2nd – Deanna Long, 3rd – Jessica Carroll

Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Ayosta Lossie, 2nd – Addi Taylor, 3rd – Ivan Santos

Traditional Cherokee Mask: 1st – Livia Crowe, 2nd – Hermione Ward

Traditional Cherokee Pottery: 1st – Mychaela Lambert, 2nd – Livia Crowe, 3rd – Deanna Long

Wood Carving: 1st – Josilyn Ledford, 2nd – Mychaela Lambert, 3rd – Bayley Wright

Other Beaded Item: 1st – Ivan Santos

Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Ivan Santos

Painting: 1st – Bayley Wright, 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Essay – If You Could Own a Business: 1st – Lillian Bradley

Essay – What Does Being Cherokee Mean to Me?: 1st – Livia Crowe

Other Hobby: 1st – Michael Driver, 2nd – Marleigh Aguilera, 3rd – Jarvis Brady

Other Hobby, Reflecting Fair Theme: 1st – Janna Girty

Hobby Best of Show: Ayosta Loss

 

Hobby, Youth (6-12)

Basketry: 1st – Kinley Crowe, 2nd – Shannon Lineberry, 3rd – Jeshua Lossiah

Basket Mat: 1st – Adrian Santos, 2nd – Dai’Myah Toineeta

Cherokee Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Peyton Locust, 3rd – Shannon Lineberry

Traditional Cherokee Pottery: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Shaye Thompson-Martin

Soap Stone Carving: 1st – Demetri Taylor, 2nd – Wyatt Moore, 3rd Taythone Larch

Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Julian Santos, 2nd – Nevaeh Teesateskie

Dried Decorated Gourd: 1st – Dai’Myah Toineeta, 2nd – Spencer Taylor, 3rd – Jeshua Lossiah

Other Beaded Item: 3rd – Shannon Lineberry

Drawing: 1st – Brantly Brown, 2nd – Kaeson Reed, 3rd – Atlas Slee

Painting: 1st – Ryker Williams, 2nd – Mattie Moore, 3rd – Breanna Lambert

Other Hobby: 1st – Mattie Moore, 2nd – Jeshua Lossiah, 3rd – Dayla Long

Hobby Best of Show: Ryker Williams

 

Photography, Adult

Nature, Amateur: 1st – Claudette Long, 2nd – Deborah Welch, 3rd – Finley McMillan

Cherokee Faces, Amateur: 1st – Kyla George, 2nd Judy Castorena, 3rd – Kim Crowe

Other Photograph, Amateur: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Kema Crowe, 3rd – Kyla George

Photography Best of Show: Angela Gunter

 

Photography, Young Adult (13-17)

Cherokee Nature: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Joscelyn Stamper

Cherokee Faces: 1st – Joscelyn Stamper

Photography Best of Show: Janna Girty

 

Photography, Youth (6-12)

Cherokee Faces: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Samuel McMillan

Selfie: 1st – Steven Lambert III

Photography Best of Show: Cambry Stamper

 

Sewing and Needlework, Adult

Historical Cherokee Clothing, 1800s era: 1st – Erma McMillan

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Faith Long Presley, 2nd – Scarlett Guy, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz

Traditional Accessories: 1st – Rachel Slee

Moccasins, Pucker Toe: 1st – Malaciah Taylor, 2nd – Sammi Sequoyah Lossiah

Contemporary Clothing, Advanced Level: 1st – Rachel Slee, 2nd – Lori Reed, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz

Stuffed Toy: 1st – Keniethea Ray, 2nd – Reva Brown

Other Sewn Item: 1st – Faith Long Presley, 2nd – Rachel Slee, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz

Sewn Item Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Reva Brown

Afghan, Crochet: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Carol Bernhisel, 3rd – Madeline Welch

Quilt, Pieced: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Frances Owle-Smith

Quilt, Baby: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Stacy West (Wolfe)

Quilt, Other (Handsewn): 1st – Nikki Blankenship

Baby Afghan, Crochet or Knitted: 1st – Abigail Teasdale

Baby Clothes: 1st – Madeline Welch

Sweaters: 1st – Madeline Welch

Scarf: 1st – Madeline Welch

Crochet, Other: 1st – Carol Bernhisel, 2nd – Madeline Welch, 3 – Lisa Tiger

Sewing and Needlework Best of Show: Erma McMillan

 

Sewing and Needlework, Young Adult (13-17)

Accessory: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Ivan Santos

Any Crochet or Knitted Item: 1st – Carys Holiday

 

Sewing and Needlework, Youth (6-12)

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Shannon Lineberry

 

Special Exhibits

 

Youth Hobby 

Participant, Beaded Corn: Major Phillips

Participant, Beaded Corn: Ezra Pratama

Participant, Beaded Corn: Samuel Panther

Beaded Corn: 3rd – Felixx Rickman

Indian Corn in Basket: 1st – John Kekahbah

Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – John Kekahbah

Youth Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookies: 1st – John Kekahbah

Young Adult Hobby

Basket Mat: 1st – Dailin Panther

Corn Bead Necklace: 3rd – Gabriella Smith

Computer Animation: 3rd – Gabriella Smith

Pumpkin Drawing: 2nd – Sage Bark

Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Logan Biddix

Drawing: 1st – Logan Biddix

Essay: 1st – Logan Biddix

Creatures: 2nd – Jarvis Brady

Young Adult Baked Goods

Apple Cake: 1st – Sage Bark

Diabetic: 1st – Logan Biddix

Adult Agriculture

Traditional Cherokee Crop: 1st – Tsali Welch

Herb Display: 2nd – Tsali Welch

Adult Other Hobby 

Motorcycle: 1st – Tsali Welch

Adult Hobby 

Collection of 4: 3rd – Tsali Welch

Cornbead Necklace: 2nd – Dennis Jumper

Participant, Beaded Bracelet on Tray: Gabriella Milholen

Special Exhibits Best of Show: Dailin Panther

 

Senior Elder

Agriculture

Irish Potatoes, 1 Peck: 1st – John Hailer

Irish Potatoes in Basket: 1st – Ella Lossiah

Honey with Comb, 3 Jars: 3rd – John Hailer

Indian Beans in Basket: 1st – Joe Welch

Canning

8 Jar Collection: 1st – Theresa Ball

Any Canned Food: 1st – John Haigler, 2nd – Alyne Stamper

Vegetable Collection: 1st – Judith Smith

Best Traditional Food: 1st – Judith Smith, 2nd – Alyne Stamper

Sewing and Needlework

Pucker Toe Moccasins: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Beaded Moccasins: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Historical Clothing: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 2nd – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Accessories: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Quilt, Multicolored: 1st – Susan McManus

Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Sharon French

Hobby

Historical Tool: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Other, Calendar: 1st – Joan Standingdeer

Other, Lighted Jars: 2nd – Mary Jackson

Senior Elder Best of Show: Richard Saunooke

 