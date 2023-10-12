EBCI Cooperative Extension winners list from the 111th Cherokee Indian Fair

Submitted by EBCI Cooperative Extension

Agriculture, Adult

Any Traditional Cherokee Crop Not listed as a Category: 1st – Aisha Owle, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Vicki Standingdeer

Corn Beads: 1st – Mary Bottchenbaugh, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Field Corn, 10 Ears, Yellow: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Field Corn, 10 Ears, White: 1st – Chad Cooper

Gourds, Ornamental – Displayed in an Indian Basket: 1st – Lolita Sequoyah, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Veronica McCoy

Gourds, Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Lolita Sequoyah, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Marion Thompson

Gourds, Dipper Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – James Lossiah

Gourds, Any Other Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper

Gourds, Largest Gourd: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Lolita Sequoyah, 3rd – Finley McMillan

Herb Display: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Erma McMillan, 3rd – Claudette Long

Honey Production, Without Comb: 1st – Lisa Taylor

Indian Beans, October Beans: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Indian Corn Multicolored Kernels: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Isaiah Armachain

Indian Flour Corn, White: 1st – Finley McMillan

Indian Flour Corn, Yellow: 1st – Chad Cooper

Indian Flour Corn, Other: 1st – Takashi Cruz

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Isaiah Armachain

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Marion Thompson, 2nd – James Rose Jr., 3rd – Chad Cooper

Popcorn: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Finley McMillan

Pumpkin, Largest: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Erma McMillan

Pumpkin, Ugliest: 1st – Chad Cooper

Pumpkin, Other Pumpkin: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Samantha Cole

Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Marion Thompson, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Winter Squash, Candy Roaster: 1st – Chad Cooper, 2nd – Marion Thompson, 3rd – James Rose Jr.

Winter Squash, Largest Candy Roaster: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Finley McMillan, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Winter Squash, Any Other Winter Squash: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Chad Cooper

Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Angela Gunter, 3rd – Travis Hall

Livestock, Turkeys: 1st – Travis Hall, 2nd – Angela Gunter

Livestock, Ducks and Geese: 1st – Abigail Teasdale

Livestock, Horses: 1st – Noah Wolfe, 2nd (tie) – David Hicks, 2nd (tie) – Travis Hicks, 3rd – Jeremy Wolfe

Livestock, Rabbits: 1st – Keniethea Ray

Livestock, Other Small Animals: 1st – Abigail Teasdale, 2nd – Travis Hall

Livestock, Swine: 1st – Marissa Jumper, 2nd – Claudette Long

Traditional Crops of the Cherokee: 1st – Finley McMillan, 2nd – Chad Cooper, 3rd – Sadie Standingdeer

Cherokee Family Garden Project: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Claudette Long

Flower Arrangements, Garden: 1st – Sadie Standingdeer

Flower Arrangements, Wild: 1st – Kristyn Teasdale, 2nd – Claudette Long, 3rd – Sadie Standingdeer

Agriculture Best of Show: Erma McMillan

Agriculture, Young Adult (13-17)

Gourds, Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch

Gourds, Dipper Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch

Gourds, Largest Gourd: 1st – Keaton Arch

Unusual Vegetable: 1st – Keaton Arch

Winter Squash: 1st – Johnathon Thompson

Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Joscelyn Stamper

Agriculture, Youth (6-12)

Corn, Field: 1st – Addie Martens, 2nd – Jeron Martens

Corn, Indian: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Nola Millsaps

Corn Beads: 1st – Zaiden Armachain

Herb Display: 1st – Keagan Taylor

Irish Potatoes: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Jeron Martens, 3rd – Addie Martens

Largest Sunflower: 1st – Zaiden Armachain, 2nd – Jax Panther, 3rd – Darryn West

Pumpkin, Largest: 1st – Vaelyn Owl, 2nd – Samuel McMillan, 3rd – Zaiden Armachain

Pumpkin, Other Pumpkin: 1st – Jonah Biddix, 2nd – Jayvan Biddix, 3rd – Jaylah Biddix

Winter Squash: 1st – Samuel McMillan, 2nd – Choji Martin

Livestock, Chickens: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Taythone Larch

Livestock, Horses: 1st – Addie Martens, 2nd – Zion Dawkins, 3rd – Sage Hicks

Livestock, Other Small Animals: 1st – Zephaniah Dawkins

Livestock, Other Large Animals: 1st – Blossom Hicks

Agriculture Best of Show: Vaelyn Owl

Baked Goods, Adult

Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 1st – Vera Wildcatt, 2nd – Jessie Watty, 3rd – Lavinia Hicks

Breads, Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Vera Wildcatt, 2nd – Connie Rose, 3rd – Margaret Welch

Breads, Traditional Lye Bread: 1st – Lavinia Hicks

Breads, Banana Nut Bread: 1st – Erma McMillan, 2nd – Elnora Thompson, 3rd – Alissa Owle

Casseroles: 1st – Renee Cole

Homemade Cakes, Pound Cake: 1st – Tina Donker

Homemade Cakes, Apple Cake: 1st – Erma McMillan

Homemade Cakes, Other Cake: 1st – Stacy West (Wolfe), 2nd – Erma McMillan, 3rd – Connie Rose

Diabetic Food: 1st – Malia Skulski, 3rd – Tsali Welch

Other: 1st – Donald Owle, 2nd – Reyna Solis, 3rd – Miranda Stamper

Baked Goods Best of Show: Vera Wildcatt

Baked Goods, Young Adults (13-17)

Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 3rd – Shelby Solis

Cookies: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Cupcakes: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Muffins: 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Diabetic Food: 1st – Boie Crowe

Other: 1st – Samuel Owle

Baked Goods, Youth (6-12)

Breads, Traditional Bean Bread: 1st – Atlas Sale

Breads, Traditional Chestnut Bread: 1st – Misha Sale

Cookies: 1st – Orion Skulski, 2nd – Vaelyn Owl

Cupcakes: 2nd – Jax Panther, 3rd – Orion Skulski

Muffins: 1st – Vaelyn Owl

Cake: 1st – Jax Panther

Diabetic Food: 1st – Keagan Taylor

Baked Goods Best of Show – Jax Panther

Canning, Adult

8 Jar Canning Collection: 1st – Tonya Toineeta, 2nd – Angela Gunter

Jam, Fruit, Butters, Jelly, Preserves, and Marmalades Collection: 1st – Jan Smith

Pickles and Relishes Collection – 1st – Angela Gunter

Vegetable Collection – 1st – Angela Gunter

Dried Foods Collection – 1st – Donald Owle, 2nd – Alissa Owle

Best Traditional Food: 1st – Lavinia Hicks, 2nd – Chad Cooper

Any Canned Food: 1st – Tonya Toineeta, 2nd – Faith Long Presley, 3rd – Chad Cooper

Canning, Young Adult (13-17)

Any Canned Food: 1st – Russell Bigmeat, 2nd – Samuel Owle

Any Dried Food: 1st – Samuel Owle

Canning, Youth (6-12)

Any Canned Food: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Atlas Slee, 3rd – Misha Slee

Hobby, Adult

Basketry, Basket: 1st – Lori Reed

Basketry, Basket Mat: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Veronica McCoy

Beading, 3 Piece Matching Set: 1st – Carl McCoy, 2nd – Kina Bradley, 3rd – Sky Sampson

Beading, Any Item: 1st – Lori Reed, 2nd – Veronica McCoy

Carving, Wood: 1st – Chayme Cucumber, 2nd – Jesse Hill

Ceramics/Pottery: 1st – Aliah Locust, 2nd – Chi Shipman, 3rd – Jaelyn Lossiah

Corn Shuck Art, Dolls: 1st – Amy West

Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – William Harris Jr.

Other Hobby: 1st – Sadie Standingdeer, 2nd – Deetra Huff, 3rd – Kristen Kirkland

Other Hobby, Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Karyl Frankiewicz, 2nd – Tamara Thompson, 3rd – Estella Litzinger

Graphic Design: 1st – Jakeli Swimmer, 2nd – Tamara Thompson

Drawing, Pencil/Charcoal/Pastel: 1st – Brian Lambert

Painting, Acrylic: 1st – Claudette Long, 2nd – Stephen Walkingstick, 3rd – Samantha Cole

Painting, Watercolor: 1st – Trinniti Marmon

Painting, Other: 1st – Brian Lambert, 2nd – Kristine Gunter

Poetry or Creative Writing: 1st – Kimlyn Lambert

Hobby Best of Show: Amy West

Hobby, Young Adult (13-17)

Basketry: 1st – Awee Walkingstick, 2nd – Jimya Driver, 3rd – Jaylynn Brady

Basket Mat: 2nd – Deanna Long, 3rd – Jessica Carroll

Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Ayosta Lossie, 2nd – Addi Taylor, 3rd – Ivan Santos

Traditional Cherokee Mask: 1st – Livia Crowe, 2nd – Hermione Ward

Traditional Cherokee Pottery: 1st – Mychaela Lambert, 2nd – Livia Crowe, 3rd – Deanna Long

Wood Carving: 1st – Josilyn Ledford, 2nd – Mychaela Lambert, 3rd – Bayley Wright

Other Beaded Item: 1st – Ivan Santos

Decorated Dried Gourd: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Ivan Santos

Painting: 1st – Bayley Wright, 2nd – Johnathan Thompson

Essay – If You Could Own a Business: 1st – Lillian Bradley

Essay – What Does Being Cherokee Mean to Me?: 1st – Livia Crowe

Other Hobby: 1st – Michael Driver, 2nd – Marleigh Aguilera, 3rd – Jarvis Brady

Other Hobby, Reflecting Fair Theme: 1st – Janna Girty

Hobby Best of Show: Ayosta Loss

Hobby, Youth (6-12)

Basketry: 1st – Kinley Crowe, 2nd – Shannon Lineberry, 3rd – Jeshua Lossiah

Basket Mat: 1st – Adrian Santos, 2nd – Dai’Myah Toineeta

Cherokee Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Peyton Locust, 3rd – Shannon Lineberry

Traditional Cherokee Pottery: 1st – Sean Slee, 2nd – Shaye Thompson-Martin

Soap Stone Carving: 1st – Demetri Taylor, 2nd – Wyatt Moore, 3rd Taythone Larch

Cornhusk Doll: 1st – Julian Santos, 2nd – Nevaeh Teesateskie

Dried Decorated Gourd: 1st – Dai’Myah Toineeta, 2nd – Spencer Taylor, 3rd – Jeshua Lossiah

Other Beaded Item: 3rd – Shannon Lineberry

Drawing: 1st – Brantly Brown, 2nd – Kaeson Reed, 3rd – Atlas Slee

Painting: 1st – Ryker Williams, 2nd – Mattie Moore, 3rd – Breanna Lambert

Other Hobby: 1st – Mattie Moore, 2nd – Jeshua Lossiah, 3rd – Dayla Long

Hobby Best of Show: Ryker Williams

Photography, Adult

Nature, Amateur: 1st – Claudette Long, 2nd – Deborah Welch, 3rd – Finley McMillan

Cherokee Faces, Amateur: 1st – Kyla George, 2nd Judy Castorena, 3rd – Kim Crowe

Other Photograph, Amateur: 1st – Angela Gunter, 2nd – Kema Crowe, 3rd – Kyla George

Photography Best of Show: Angela Gunter

Photography, Young Adult (13-17)

Cherokee Nature: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Joscelyn Stamper

Cherokee Faces: 1st – Joscelyn Stamper

Photography Best of Show: Janna Girty

Photography, Youth (6-12)

Cherokee Faces: 1st – Cambry Stamper, 2nd – Samuel McMillan

Selfie: 1st – Steven Lambert III

Photography Best of Show: Cambry Stamper

Sewing and Needlework, Adult

Historical Cherokee Clothing, 1800s era: 1st – Erma McMillan

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Faith Long Presley, 2nd – Scarlett Guy, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz

Traditional Accessories: 1st – Rachel Slee

Moccasins, Pucker Toe: 1st – Malaciah Taylor, 2nd – Sammi Sequoyah Lossiah

Contemporary Clothing, Advanced Level: 1st – Rachel Slee, 2nd – Lori Reed, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz

Stuffed Toy: 1st – Keniethea Ray, 2nd – Reva Brown

Other Sewn Item: 1st – Faith Long Presley, 2nd – Rachel Slee, 3rd – Karyl Frankiewicz

Sewn Item Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Reva Brown

Afghan, Crochet: 1st – Lisa Tiger, 2nd – Carol Bernhisel, 3rd – Madeline Welch

Quilt, Pieced: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Frances Owle-Smith

Quilt, Baby: 1st – Deetra Huff, 2nd – Stacy West (Wolfe)

Quilt, Other (Handsewn): 1st – Nikki Blankenship

Baby Afghan, Crochet or Knitted: 1st – Abigail Teasdale

Baby Clothes: 1st – Madeline Welch

Sweaters: 1st – Madeline Welch

Scarf: 1st – Madeline Welch

Crochet, Other: 1st – Carol Bernhisel, 2nd – Madeline Welch, 3 – Lisa Tiger

Sewing and Needlework Best of Show: Erma McMillan

Sewing and Needlework, Young Adult (13-17)

Accessory: 1st – Janna Girty, 2nd – Ivan Santos

Any Crochet or Knitted Item: 1st – Carys Holiday

Sewing and Needlework, Youth (6-12)

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 1st – Shannon Lineberry

Special Exhibits

Youth Hobby

Participant, Beaded Corn: Major Phillips

Participant, Beaded Corn: Ezra Pratama

Participant, Beaded Corn: Samuel Panther

Beaded Corn: 3rd – Felixx Rickman

Indian Corn in Basket: 1st – John Kekahbah

Birdhouse Gourd: 1st – John Kekahbah

Youth Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookies: 1st – John Kekahbah

Young Adult Hobby

Basket Mat: 1st – Dailin Panther

Corn Bead Necklace: 3rd – Gabriella Smith

Computer Animation: 3rd – Gabriella Smith

Pumpkin Drawing: 2nd – Sage Bark

Beaded Jewelry: 1st – Logan Biddix

Drawing: 1st – Logan Biddix

Essay: 1st – Logan Biddix

Creatures: 2nd – Jarvis Brady

Young Adult Baked Goods

Apple Cake: 1st – Sage Bark

Diabetic: 1st – Logan Biddix

Adult Agriculture

Traditional Cherokee Crop: 1st – Tsali Welch

Herb Display: 2nd – Tsali Welch

Adult Other Hobby

Motorcycle: 1st – Tsali Welch

Adult Hobby

Collection of 4: 3rd – Tsali Welch

Cornbead Necklace: 2nd – Dennis Jumper

Participant, Beaded Bracelet on Tray: Gabriella Milholen

Special Exhibits Best of Show: Dailin Panther

Senior Elder

Agriculture

Irish Potatoes, 1 Peck: 1st – John Hailer

Irish Potatoes in Basket: 1st – Ella Lossiah

Honey with Comb, 3 Jars: 3rd – John Hailer

Indian Beans in Basket: 1st – Joe Welch

Canning

8 Jar Collection: 1st – Theresa Ball

Any Canned Food: 1st – John Haigler, 2nd – Alyne Stamper

Vegetable Collection: 1st – Judith Smith

Best Traditional Food: 1st – Judith Smith, 2nd – Alyne Stamper

Sewing and Needlework

Pucker Toe Moccasins: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Beaded Moccasins: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Historical Clothing: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Cherokee Garment: 2nd – Richard Saunooke

Traditional Accessories: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Quilt, Multicolored: 1st – Susan McManus

Reflecting the Fair Theme: 1st – Sharon French

Hobby

Historical Tool: 1st – Richard Saunooke

Other, Calendar: 1st – Joan Standingdeer

Other, Lighted Jars: 2nd – Mary Jackson

Senior Elder Best of Show: Richard Saunooke