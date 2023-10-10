Thank you letter from Teen Miss Cherokee Kyndra Postoak

Shiyo,

My name is Kyndra Postoak, and on Oct. 3 I was crowned the 2023/2024 Teen Miss Cherokee. I am very excited and look forward to representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

I would like to begin by thanking God for blessing me with this honor.

Thank you to my Mom and Dad, you two are always there for me and push me to excel in all that I do. Thank you for the countless hours you spent making everything I needed for the pageant itself. Sgi for completing fundraisers and sponsorship requests, and for getting me to all required practices. I am thankful that you two never gave up on me and kept supporting me through the years. All of our hard work has finally paid off! I love you both and could never thank you enough!

Sgi to some of my favorite speakers who have helped me throughout my life. ᎡᏚᏥ, ᏍᏕᏏ, ᎨᏗ, ᎠᎳᏂ, Denise (ᏭᏕᎵᎦ ᎢᏣ), and Ms. Ella (ᏭᏕᎵᎦ ᎢᏣ). You all do not know how much you have helped and encouraged me to prepare for this role. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!

To Tasha & Celi, thank you for believing in me and providing me with the beautiful feather cape. I am very thankful for your help and support.

Zena Wolfe & Daisy Crowe, thank you for your patience and the help you always provide. My song came together beautifully, with your assistance. I really appreciate both of you and all you do for me.

Cleto Montelongo, thank you for a gorgeous rattle and many laughs.

Jade Peone, you never let me down and always make me feel beautiful. I can’t thank you enough for all the make-up and hair you have done for me. You are absolutely amazing, thank you so much!

Amanda Wolfe, thank you for being such a great pageant coordinator to myself and the other contestants. Because of your guidance, we were prepared and ready to walk the stage. Even if you did have to tell me to slow down numerous times over the years, you never let me run away.

Taya Houser, thank you for your work on my formal dress.

Thank you to all of my sponsors: Medicine Man Crafts, S&S Splash Pool & Spa, Charles Kalonaheskie (Agidudu), Tressia Hicks (Taline Etsi). And everyone who purchased a fundraiser raffle ticket. Without your generous donations I wouldn’t have been able to compete for the title of Teen Miss Cherokee.

I would like to let each of my fellow Teen Miss contestants know that it was a pleasure to share the stage with you all. Each one of you is beautiful and talented and I had a great time getting to know you all.

Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends who supported and believed in me. Especially my Auntie Nawv, Uncle Washakie, Brothers Chebon and Esiah, and Chazi Blankenship. Your support means the world to me! Thank you for the prayers, words of encouragement and for having faith in me. I love you all!

Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Cherokee Scarlett Guy, Junior Miss Cherokee Kennedy Moore, and Little Miss Cherokee Rhiannon Postoak. I look forward to the upcoming year representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with each of you!

Sgi,

Kyndra ᏔᎳ Postoak

Teen Miss Cherokee 2023/2024