Thank you letter from Little Miss Cherokee Rhiannon Postoak

Shiyo,

My name is Rhiannon Postoak, and on Oct. 5 I was crowned the 2023/2024 Little Miss Cherokee. I am excited and look forward to representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

I would like to begin by thanking God for this blessing.

Thank you to my Mom and Dad, you two are always there for me. Thank you for the countless hours you spent making everything I needed for the pageant. Sgi for completing fundraisers and sponsorship requests, and for getting me to all required practices. I am thankful for all of your support. All of our hard work paid off! I love you both and can never thank you enough!

Sgi to ᏍᏕᏏ for all of your help with my book. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!

To Tasha and Celi, thank you for providing me with the beautiful feather cape. Thanks for your help and support.

Bradley Welch, thank you for being such a great pageant coordinator to myself and the other contestants.

Thank you to all of my sponsors. And everyone who purchased a fundraiser raffle ticket. Without your generous donations I wouldn’t have been able to compete for this title.

I would like to let each of my fellow Little Miss contestants know that it was so much fun sharing the stage with you all. Each one of you is beautiful and talented and I had a great time getting to know you all.

Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends who supported and believed in me. Especially my Aunties Nawv and Tress, Uncle Washakie, Brothers Chebon and Esiah. Thank you for the prayers, words of encouragement and for wanting that Hummingbird Crown as much as me! I love you all so much!

Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Cherokee Scarlett Guy, Teen Miss Cherokee Kyndra Postoak, and Junior Miss Cherokee Kennedy Moore. I am so excited for the upcoming year representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with each of you!

Sgi,

Rhiannon ᏧᏍᎦ Postoak

Little Miss Cherokee 2023/2024