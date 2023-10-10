Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc. winners list from the 111th Cherokee Indian Fair

Submitted by Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc.
Adult Division
Modern Pottery (3 Pieces): 1st -Tara Mccoy, 2nd -Joshua Levi West, 3rd -Tara Mccoy
Old-Style Pottery (3 Pieces): 1st– Dorine George, 2nd -Lucy Dean Reed, 3rd -Lori Reed
Miniature-Pottery (3 Pieces):1st -Lucy Dean Reed, 2nd -Dorine George, 3rd -Tara Mccoy
Large-Woodcarving (2 Pieces): 1st– Charles Watty, 2nd -Allen Welch, 3rd -Josh Adams
Small-Woodcarvings (3 Pieces): 1st -Allen Welch, 2nd -Ray Mccoy, 3rd -Dewey Owle
Masks (3 Pieces): 1st – Brett Owle, 2nd -Donald Long, 3rd– Malaciah Taylor
Hand-Carved Bowl: 1st -Donald Long, 2nd -Dewey Owle, 3rd -James Farris
Wooden Utensils (2 Pieces): 1st -Dewey Owle, 2nd -Moses Oocuma, 3rd -Moses Oocuma
Blowgun-6-Darts: 1st -Daniel Calhoun
Bow and two Arrows: 1st -Richard Saunooke,2nd -Sylvester Crowe, 3rd -Sylvester Crowe
Ballsticks-Pair: 1st -Bruce Toineeta, 2nd -Bruce Toineeta, 3rd -Malaciah Taylor
Arrowhead-Collection: 1st -Malaciah Taylor, 2nd -George Goings Sr., 3rd -Sylvester Crowe
Woodburning (3 Pieces): 1st -Amanda Mccoy, 2nd -Marvin T. Bradley, 3rd -Tashina Kalonaheskie
Woodturning ( 3 Pieces): 1st -James Farris, 2nd -Dewey Owle, 3rd -Thomas David Bradley
Carved-Basket Handles (3 Pieces): 1st -Charles Welch, 2nd -Charles Welch
Weaponry (3 Pieces): 1st -Randall Braun, 2nd -Richard Saunooke, 3rd -Sylvester Crowe
Dance Rattles (3 Pieces): 1st -Malaciah Taylor, 2nd -Michael David Thompson, 3rd -Richard Saunooke
Drums (2 Pieces):1st -Richard Saunooke
Shell Carving (3 Pieces): 1st -Nancy Pheasant, 2nd -Tara Mccoy
Gourds (3pieces): 1st -Merritt Youngdeer, 2nd -Merritt Youngdeer
Metalsmithing (3 Pieces): 1st -Nathan Bush
Double-Woven Rivercane (3 Pieces): 1st -Gabe Crowe, 2nd -Ramona Lossie Baith
Single-Woven Rivercane (3 Pieces): 1st -Gabe Crowe
White-Oak-Baskets (3 Pieces): 1st -Lydia Goings, 2nd -Maidena Wildcatt, 3rd -Moira George
Honeysuckle-Baskets (3 Pieces): 1st -Joyce Taylor, 2nd -Magan Wachacha, 3rd -Brandon Lee
Trays (3 Pieces):1st -Maidena Wildcatt
Wall-Mats (3 Pieces):1st -Lauren Goings, 2nd -Lauren Goings, 3rd -Angela Gunter
Mini-Double-Woven Rivercane (3 Pieces): 1st -Ramona Lossie Baith
Mini-Rivercane (3 Pieces): 1st -Ramona Lossie Baith
Mini-White-Oak (3 Pieces): 1st -Maidena Wildcatt, 2nd -Lauren Goings, 3rd -Moira George
Mini-Honeysuckle (3 Pieces): 1st -Joyce Taylor, 2nd -Marian Wolfe, 3rd -Magan Wachacha
Basket-Dyes (Display): 1st -Jan Smith, 2nd -Lauren Goings
Cloth-Dolls (Pair): 1st -Judith W. Smith, 2nd -Lolita Sequoyah, 3rd -Judy Castorena
Soft-Sculptured Dolls (Pair): 1st -Keniethea Ann Roy, 2nd -Keniethea Ann Roy, 3rd -Mildred Queen
Cornhusk-Dolls (Pair): 1st -Laura Walkingstick
Fingerweaving (3 Pieces): 1st -Lucretia Dawkins, 2nd -Rochelle Marie Jones, 3rd -Malaciah Taylor
Pony-Beads (3 Pieces): 1st -Sammy Sequoyah Lossiah
Seed-Beads (3 Pieces): 1st -Angela Armachain, 2nd -Betty Maney, 3rd -Chena Nola George
Hex-Beads (3 Pieces): 1st -Carl R. Mccoy
Cut-Beads (3 Pieces): 1st -Alyne Stamper, 2nd -Mystikal Welch, 3rd -Sharon Mccoy
18″-Painting: 1st -Brian Lambert, 2nd -Naomi Mckinney-Hill, 3rd -Stephen Walkingstick
Pen and Ink Drawing: 1st -Brian Lambert, 2nd -Haylee Garland, 3rd -Jakeli Swimmer
Pencil/Pastel-Drawing: 1st -Brian Lambert, 2nd -Jakeli Swimmer, 3rd -Keisha Soqueco Lambert
Professional/Nature Photograph: 1st -Deborah Welch, 2nd -Jacob Long, 3rd -Madison H. Long
Professional/Cherokee-Faces Photograph: 1st -Madison H. Long, 2nd -Adam Blythe, 3rd -Keisha Soqueco Lambert
Professional/Other-Photographs: 1st -Angela Gunter, 2nd -Adam Blythe, 3rd -Keisha Soqueco Lambert
Professional/Storytelling Photograph: 1st -Angela Gunter
Professional/Reflecting-Fair-Theme Photograph:1st -Angela Gunter
Professional/Historical Photograph: 1st -Tsali Welch, 2nd -Adam Blythe
Open-Division (3 Pieces): 1st -Rhiannon Skye Tafoya, 2nd -Finley D. Mcmillan, 3rd -Davis Grae Crowe
Memory-Keepers: 1st -Lori Reed, 2nd -Kathryn Littlejohn, 3rd -Erma Mcmillan
Best-Of-Show: 1st -Gabe Crowe – Doublewoven Baskets, 2nd – Rhiannon Skye Tafoya – Open Division, 3rd – Brian Lambert – Drawing
Young Adult (13-17) Division
Woodcarving (2 Pieces): 1st -Gabe Crowe, 2nd -Mason Salazar, 3rd -Danica Hill
Weaponry (2 Pieces): 1st -Joscelyn Stamper
Pony-Beads (2 Items): 1st -Ivan Santos, 2nd -Joscelyn Stamper
Old-Style-Pottery (2 Pieces): 1st -Kiri Hill, 2nd -Samantha Toineeta, 3rd -Marleigh M. Aguilera
Pottery (2 Pieces): 1st -Gabrel W. George, 2nd -Ivan Santos, 3rd -Ayosta Lossie
Fingerweaving (2 Pieces): 1st -Erica Brady
Dolls (Pair): 1st -Joscelyn Stamper
Drawing/Pastels: 1st -Araceli Martinez, 2nd -Ayosta Lossie, 3rd -Bayley Wright
Painting: 1st -Bayley Wright, 2nd -Araceli Martinez
Open-Division (2 Items): 1st -Keagan Arkansas, 2nd -Samuel Postoak, 3rd -Kayd-Lynn Bradley
Memory-Keepers: 1st -Emily S. Blankenship, 2nd -Marleigh M. Aguilera, 3rd -Bayley Wright
Best-Of-Show: 1st Gabe Crowe – Wood Carving, 2nd -Gabrel W. George – Pottery, 3rd -Araceli Martinez – Drawings/Pastels
Youth (5-12) Division
Woodcarving (2 Pieces):1st -Taythone Larch
White-Oak-Baskets (2 Pieces): 1st -Adrian Santos, 2nd -Taythone Larch
Pony-Beads (2 Pieces):1st -Taythone Larch, 2nd -Taythone Larch, 3rd -Cambry Stamper
Pottery (2 Pieces): 1st -Taythone Larch, 2nd -Marijane Tafoya
Old-Style-Pottery (2 Pieces): 1st -Taythone Larch, 2nd -Mattie Moore, 3rd -Taythone Larch
Drawing/Pastel: 1st -Kaeson Reed, 2nd -Tatum Lossiah- Jackson
Painting: 1st -Taythone Larch, 2nd -Cambry Stamper
Open-Division (2 Pieces): 1st -Cambry Stamper, 2nd -Cambry Stamper
Best-Of-Show: 1st -Adrian Santos – White Oak Baskets, 2nd -Taythone Larch – Old-Style Pottery, 3rd -Taythone Larch – Woodcarving