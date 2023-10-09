Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians – April 1 to Sept. 30, 2023

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rate share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period April 1-September 30, 2023, pursuant to Section 16C-5 pf the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor, or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

4/2/23 Ammons Perry Tramper Executor Thelma Kay Bird

4/7/23 Eva Reed

4/8/23 Lucille Radford Executor Tiffany Tschudi

4/8/23 Jessica Myraah McCoy Executor Tonya B. Crowe

4/12/23 Oscar Hicks, Jr. Executor Sarah Jane Hicks

4/15/23 William Gavin Groenewold Executor Leona Groenewold

4/16/23 Rebecca Ensley Butler Executor Meisha Nash

4/17/23 Thelma Lee Crowe

4/18/23 Craig Alexander Otter

4/22/23 Carroll Ray Lambert, Jr. Executor Lashaun Lambert

4/28/23 Roy Adams Lambert Executor Laura Leigh Burton

4/28/23 Carol Marie Welch Executor Jamie Welch

5/6/23 Gary Jay Shell

5/13/23 Vera Lynn Rickman

5/20/23 Jason Eric Tate

5/22/23 Juanita Bradley Executor William A. Bradley

5/24/23 Inez Marie Wolfe Executor Vicki Driver

5/27/23 Edward French Executor Laura Killer

6/2/23 April Dawn Bird

6/3/23 Julius Francis Taylor Executors Alyssa & Sydney Taylor

6/3/23 Faye Moon

6/4/23 Linda Kay Hartzell

6/4/23 George Leon Braswell Executor Karen J. Braswell

6/4/23 Charles Wesley Justice

6/5/23 Gertha Shipman Executor Wanda Shipman Mintz

6/21/23 Randolph Palmer

6/25/23 Michael Dean Lambert Executor Marie Junaluska

6/26/23 Diane Lea Goshorn

6/26/23 Randall Edward Allen Brown

6/28/23 Barbara Sue Cline Executor Donald Carl Cline

7/1/23 Jim Littlejohn

7/5/23 Emil Bryan Beck

7/5/23 Errol Randall Long Executor Corbin Long Wolfe

7/5/23 Abraham Queen

7/7/23 Charissa Ann Newman

7/8/23 Darlene Lossiah

7/18/23 Kendra Alyse Crowe Executors Denise & Donovan Crowe

7/20/23 Jon Richard Smith

7/21/23 Francis Marion Blythe, Jr.

7/24/23 Mary Ann Fortenberry

7/24/23 Justin Lee Wildcat Executor Vera Wildcat

7/25/23 Lena Annie Wilson Executor Kina M. Armachain

7/27/23 Craigan Stan Wildcat

7/29/23 Katherine Elizabeth Smith

7/29/23 Maybelle Watty

8/2/23 Allen Sequoyah

8/4/23 Renata Maney

8/9/23 Albert Eugene Rowland

8/9/23 Terri Valli Merritt

8/16/23 Michele Lindsay Bushyhead

8/17/23 Homer Lee Thompson

8/21/23 Nancy Helen Plemmons Executor Michael Edward Brown

8/22/23 Woodward Scott McConnell Executor Woodward Scot McConnell, II

8/27/23 Matthew Francis Berbon Owle

8/28/23 Simpson Queen, Jr.

9/1/23 Sherry Loren Jones

9/2/23 Farrell Edward Oocumma Executor Norma Oocumma Davidson

9/5/23 Samuel Leroy Thompson

9/5/23 Alyson Laraine Penland

9/23/23 Casandra Marie Tolley

9/24/23 Eva Katherine Taylor

9/25/23 Kenneth Lee Standingdeer

9/25/23 Betty Sue Durrance

9/27/23 Ricky Lee Ward

9/28/23 Dennis Eugene Kindrick

9/28/23 Leslie Michelle Maney