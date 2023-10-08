Learn-to-Fish Clinic and Old Time Music Jam to be offered at Oconaluftee Visitor Center   

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host a free youth fishing clinic and an Old Time Music Jam at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center on Saturday, Oct. 21. Both events are free and open to the public.

In collaboration with the International Game Fish Association, the park will hold the fishing clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Try your hand casting a line for local trout and earn your Junior Ranger Angler badge. Learn about fish conservation and ethical angling practices at fun, interactive stations. All fishing equipment will be provided. The first 25 families will receive a free fishing pole to keep! A valid Tennessee or North Carolina fishing license is required for participants 16 or older.

The Old Time Music Jam, the last of the season, will be on the porch of the Oconaluftee Visitor Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join in with local musicians playing old-time songs on traditional Appalachian instruments, like the mountain dulcimer. All experience levels and instruments welcome!

Located on Newfound Gap Road (US-441) two miles north of Cherokee, N.C., the Oconaluftee Visitor Center is an ideal place to explore cultural history exhibits and experience the adjacent Mountain Farm Museum.