Thomas Harold Smith, age 82, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Owle) Smith; son, Harold (wife, Wendy) Smith; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

Thomas is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Marie Smith.

No services are planned at this time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.