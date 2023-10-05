OBITUARY: Michael James Hunter Reed Sr.

Michael James Hunter Reed Sr., age 47, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, Fredrick and Janice Reed; children, Mickala Dale Carver, Michael Hunter Reed, Jr., and Savannah Marie Reed; three grandchildren, Noah Boone, Merrick Carver, and Evaliza Carver; brothers, Fredrick Gearld Reed Jr. and Maddox Kadyn Chance Reed; sisters, Janet Dale Reed, Terri Lee Bohanan, Addie Reed, Pauline Reed, and Kristina Nichole Reed. Lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews survive and also his ex-wife, who he always carried with him.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilson Reed and Dale Reed; niece, Brittney Reed; and uncles, Charlie Reed, Mike Reed, Tom Reed, and Allen Reed.

Michael was a kind, caring person that would give anyone the shirt off of his back. He loved sharing his love of art with his grandchildren and searching for river rocks for hours. His smile was contagious, and he loved his whole Family with all he had.

Michael will be taken to his home on Saturday, Oct. 7 for visitation. He will remain at the house until the hour of service on Monday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Reed Cemetery behind the Family home on Mink Branch Road. Pallbearers will be Corey Carver, Trevor Reed, Fredrick Reed, Mark Metcalf, and Derrick Metcalf.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.