OBITUARY: Dennis E. Kindrick

Dennis E. Kindrick, age 68, of Waynesville, N.C., passed away at Cherokee Indian Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Kennemore (Russell) of Columbia, Tenn.; one grandchild, Presley; brother, Doug Miley of Harrisbugar, Pa.; sisters, Sheree Peters of Murphy, N.C., Cynthia Kindrick of Houston, Jane Kindrick of Jackson, S.C., and Senona Hopkins; special friend, Sandi Williams of Waynesville; and several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby E. Kindrick and Margaret Faye Kindrick; and infant son, Dennis E. Kindrick Jr.

No services are planned at this time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.