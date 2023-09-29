VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Lady Braves continue winning streak in historic season 

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Varsity Lady Braves defeated the Andrews Lady Wildcats in three sets in a dominating home match in Charles George Memorial Arena.

Varsity secured the sweep following wins from the JV and Middle School teams in two sets.

The win brings their Smoky Mountain Conference record to 6-0, and their overall record 14-3. The Lady Braves are currently ranked #7 in the state division 1A West. Under the leadership of head coach Pam Sumner Bryant and assistant coaches Stephanie Maney and Taylor Brooks, the varsity volleyball team has continually improved their winning record and state division rank, with a rank of #18 in 2021-22 and #10 in 2022-23.

The volleyball program, middle school and up, is creating a culture of success for years to come. In their matches against Andrews, all three levels of play showed the same tenacity, grit, and love for the game.

The state ranked varsity team plays with determination and skill, harboring power hitters, precise setters, keen passers, and perhaps their greatest weapon, a rotating bench of consistent and capable players ready to get their job done. The roster is short (not in height, but in numbers) with only 10 players who all see the floor and play a vital role in the game. They are an extremely solid volleyball team, but most importantly, there is a genuine, permeating sense that they are having fun. They are certainly fun to watch.

As the Lady Braves finish out their regular season in the next two weeks and move into playoffs, Coach Bryant is excited for the road ahead. “You can just see these girls are enjoying this game and proud to be representing Cherokee in the volleyball standings, which is all new around here. These girls come in day after day, working together, for goals they want to reach. You can see it when they play; they are a true definition of a team,” she said.

“We are truly blessed to have such a unique dynamic, not just with this team, but with the entire volleyball program, starting at the middle school. They are a unit, and we are all so proud that day in and day out we have the privilege to represent Braves Nation.”

Coach Bryant adds that since their loss at West Henderson, the volleyball team means business. Their next goal is to win the Smoky Mountain Conference Championship for the first time in school history. Braves fans should be sure to rally behind their record-breaking volleyball team in the weeks to come. Senior night for the Lady Braves is Oct. 5 against rival Swain Co. in Charles George Memorial Arena beginning at 6 p.m.