OBITUARY: Ricky Lee Ward

Ricky Lee Ward, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Damien Ward of Sylva, N.C.; mother, Mary Jane Ward; and brother, Curtis Ray Ward of Murphy, N.C.

Ricky is preceded in death by his son, Evan William Ward; father, Jack Perry Ward; brothers, Timothy Jamie Ward, Michael Anthony Ward; sister, Victory Angialenia Anderson; and maternal grandmother, Rosie Owl Marler.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m.  At 2 p.m., Ricky will be taken to his final resting place at 1285 Old Bryson City Rd, in Whitter, N.C. for a graveside service to begin at 2:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be McKinley “Mack” Bradley, John Murphy, George “Adam” Morris, Buddy Taylor, Chip Robertson, and Cole Sperling.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.