OBITUARY: Fred Harley Cochran

Fred Harley Cochran, 70, of Swain County, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Harley and Fannie Burr Cochran. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Sid, Doc, Leslie, and Dewey, and a sister, Pearlee.

Fred attended Sequoyah Sovereign Baptist Church. He worked until retirement for the Swain County Public School System, and he also co-owned and operated a sawmill on Alarka. He was a licensed Electrician and loved helping Swain County FFA. Fred was a skilled Jack of all Trades.

Fred is survived by his wife, Arlene Huskey Cochran; four children, John Cochran and Jackie, Alan Cochran and Shaylina both of Bryson City, Cynthia Ledford, Melvin Ledford both of Cherokee; two children by love, Patrick Grant and Cindy; nine grandchildren, Kaylan, Reagyn, Breckyn, Jackson, Briar, Hope, Skye, Hannah, and Tyler; one great grandchild, Tinlee; brothers and sisters, Ueastes and Dot, Mary, Geraldine, Cliff and Sharon; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Gladys; and a special pet, Lucky.

Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Brothers Tim James and Jack Cochran will officiate with burial at Huskey Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Stan Crowe, Jason Cochran, Kip Cochran, Rick Cochran, Adam Thomasson, and Randy Parton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Ledford, Jack Parton, Dickie Barker, Billy Ray Woodard, and Sylvester Crowe.