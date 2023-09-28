OBITUARY: Casandra Marie Tolley

Casandra Marie Tolley, 33, of Cherokee passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Lawrence Allen Tolley and Misty Ann Ledford of Cherokee. She was preceded in death by her infant, Walala Palma.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepfather, Jerry Michael Jenkins; two daughters, Arianna Hernandez and Jasmin Martinez; five brothers and one sister.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Crisp Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Michael Jenkins, Oscar Martinez, Angel Palma, and Jack Lambert.