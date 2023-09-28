EDITORIAL: Make it law that the tribal flag flies equally with the U.S. flag.

By CHEROKEE ONE FEATHER EDITORIAL BOARD

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The tribal flag of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) flies outside of the Ginger Lynn Welch Complex – the building where the office of the Cherokee One Feather is located. But, that flag flies below the United States flag in a position of subservience.

The EBCI flag isn’t put in that position by U.S. governmental officials. The EBCI flag is put there by the tribal government.

According to the United States Flag Code Section 7(g), “When flags of two or more nations are displayed, they are to be flown from separate staffs of the same height. The flags should be approximately equal in size. International usage forbids the display of the flag of one nation above that of another nation in time of peace.”

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is a sovereign nation. Fly the flags at the same height.

This should be put into the Cherokee Code via ordinance. Currently, there is absolutely nothing in the Cherokee Code regarding the proper display of the EBCI tribal flag. There is a little-known resolution that was passed 15 years ago that outlines flag procedure during a funeral.

On Aug. 7, 2008, Tribal Council passed Res. No. 471 (2008) which outlines the Protocol for Flag Presentation as presented by EBCI Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver Johnson, and this should also be put into the Cherokee Code.

It reads as follows:

“Color Guard or Flag presenters shall be in traditional Cherokee dress. There shall be three flag presenters, one to carry the flag and two to unfold.

Flag carriers shall walk in front of the two folders to the podium in military fashion. Wait three seconds. Carriers and folders will then turn left, facing the audience. Wait three seconds. Carrier will hand the flag to the folders to his/her right. Wait three seconds. Folders will begin to unfold the flag. At each unfold, folder to the right will call out in the Cherokee language the Clans: Anikawi, Anitsisgwa, Anigilohi, Aniwodi, Aniwaya, Anigodigewi, Anisahoni. Hold unfolded flag for three seconds facing the audience before refolding. As the flag is refolded, folder on the left will call out the Clans in the Cherokee language, wait three seconds. Left folder will hand the flag to the Carrier who will then pass it to the Chairman of Tribal Council, who will then present it to the family of the deceased former Tribal Council Representative or former Principal Chief or Vice Chief. Remain standing until comments are concluded. Carrier will then step in front of the folders. Folder on the right will call sgigwo nusdesdi, and the three will march out in military fashion.

If the family of the deceased wishes to have the coffin draped with the tribal flag, all five steps will be taken, and then folders will drape the coffin.”

Developing a flag code for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians would not only ensure proper treatment of the tribal colors but would also facilitate a great display of tribal sovereignty. Flags of other nations do not fly their colors below that of another nation. Why would the EBCI be any different?