CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Lady Braves dominate at Hiwassee Dam meet

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY – The Cherokee Middle School Lady Braves cross country team remained undefeated on the season with a large win at the Hiwassee Dam Eagles Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The meet was hosted by Hiwassee Dam at the Murphy XC Course in Murphy, N.C., and the Lady Braves won the team title with a score of 24 followed by Murphy Middle with a score of 49.

Four CMS runners placed in the top seven including: Austin Fourkiller-Raby, first place, 13:18.10; Lilly Lossiah, third place, 14:26.92; Lolo Bell, fourth place, 14:37.05; and Nyra Reed, fifth place, 15:11.63.

Neither of the CHS teams had enough runners to qualify for the team scoring, but CHS placed a runner in second place in both the high school girls race (Letsi Burgos, 23:27.05) and the high school boys race (Aizen Bell, 18:44.14).

The following results, per nc.milesplit.com, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all CMS and CHS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:18.10

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 13:59.67

3 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:26.92

4 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:37.05

5 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:11.63

6 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain SC, 15:18.67

7 – Zaelyn Phillips, Robbinsville, 15:20.04

12 – Aiyanna Evans, Cherokee, 16:15.10

33 – Rhema Anders, Cherokee, 21:36.70

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 24

2 – Murphy Middle 49

3 – Hayesville Middle 57

4 – Robbinsville Middle 88

Middle School Boys

1 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:21.56

2 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:27.14

3 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:51.28

4 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 11:56.98

5 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:30.94

6 – Luke Clark, Andrews, 12:36.23

7 – Jayce Donaldson, Andrews, 12:38.32

10 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 12:50.96

16 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:25.99

19 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 13:57.26

33 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 15:30.49

39 – William Welch, Cherokee, 16:26.74

42 – Greyson Panther, Cherokee, 17:19.03

43 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:45. 07

44 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:57.84

49 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 19:15.00

55 – Felix Lossiah, Cherokee, 21:24.59

60 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 26:25.86

Team Scores

1 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle 47

2 – Andrews Middle 53

3 – Hayesville Middle 65

4 – Cherokee Middle 105

5 – Murphy Middle 108

6 – Robbinsville Middle 139

High School Girls

1 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:09.49

2 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 23:27.05

3 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 24:19.15

4 – Rachel Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 25:04.71

5 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 26:16.42

6 – Kadeesha Sudderth, Tri-County Early College, 26:53.04

7 – Bryanna Jaime, Tri-County Early College, 27:41.45

13 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 32:16.66

Team Scores

1 – Tri-County Early College 15

High School Boys

1- Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 18:01.37

2 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 18:44.14

3 – Caleb Hina, Carolina Mountain XC, 19:33.85

4 – Nathan Fredrick, Robbinsville, 19:59.25

5 – Abel Penland, Hiwassee Dam, 20:19.10

6 – Cruz Yarbro, Murphy, 21:56.29

7 – Braden Edwards, Murphy, 21:58.47

12 – Brandon Blankenship, Cherokee, 22:44.74

26 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 28:34.42

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 33

2 – Hiwassee Dam 48

3 – Robbinsville 56

4 – Nantahala 86