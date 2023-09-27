OBITUARY: Betty Sue Feather Durance

Betty Sue Feather Durance went to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, after an extended illness. Betty was a daughter of the late Jonah and Minnie Smith Feather.

Betty was preceded in death by her companion of 32 years, Ronald Lambert; siblings, Dave Feather, Julia Ann Feather, Nancy Feather, Joe Feather, Mary Lou Taylor; grandson, Dillion Willson; nephew, Dwayne Bird; and a stepson, James Lee Murphy.

Surviving are Betty’s sisters, Ella Lossiah, Darlene Feather, Elsie Feather, and Rosa Feather. Also surviving are Betty’s children, Debra Willson, Jeff Frady (Penny), Micheal Lambert (Jenny); grandchildren, Kayla, Brittany, Lee, Summer, Hannah, Brandon, Jonah, Nichole, Cody, Betty Jo, and Skye. Betty is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Betty is also survived by her stepsons, Larry Murphy, Mike Murphy, Joe Murphy, and Billy Jo Murphy; and two special nephews, Noah Crowe and Mitch Crowe.

Betty made her way in life as a factory worker at Bigelow Sanford working the third shift in Belton, S.C. for 20 years to raise her children until she retired. In her later years, she worked at Paul’s Dinner as a waitress until she became disabled. Betty loved her family with her whole heart. She also loved working in her flower bed and in her yard. In her spare time, she liked to go to the yard sales to find a good bargain.

Pallbearers will be Betty’s grandsons, Cody, Skye, Jonah, Lee, Christian, and nephew, Steven Lambert. The body will be brought to the Acquoni Church from 5 p.m. to 10 pm. for visitation on Thursday, Sept. 28. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 with Pastor Noah Crowe and Pastor David Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Feather family cemetery in the Piney Groove Community.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.