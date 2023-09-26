OBITUARY: Eva Katherine “Kat” Taylor

Eva Katherine “Kat” Taylor, age 71, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cherokee. She was born on March 18, 1952, in Cherokee. Eva, a remarkable soul, bid farewell to this world, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter.

Eva was preceded in death by her later Mother and Father, Emma Squirrel Taylor and Timpson Taylor. Eva, lovingly known as the “Bingo Queen”, had a smile that could brighten even the gloomiest of days. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

She is survived by her daughters, Carly Johnson (KC) and Erin Shuler (Stephen); her son, Erik Taylor; and a whole bunch of lovely grandchildren, Taylor (Corey), Rayray, Xixi, Evee, Andii, Ashton, Awee, Collin, Izzy, and Gus; great-grandchildren, Dahvie, Bella, Choog, and Ayosgi.

Eva’s heart overflowed with love for her family. She also leaves behind her sisters, Louise (Butch), Bear, Goose (Bunt), Trina (Gary), Helen; her brothers, Reuben, Goliath (Shirley), Enos (Delores), who were always up for a good laugh.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her brothers, Collins, Richard, Fred, Frank, Lee; sister, June; and also her daughter, Phoenix Johnson, whom she missed very much.

When she wasn’t busy being a superhero grandma, Eva dedicated almost 30 years of her life to the Cherokee Dental Clinic, where she made sure everyone’s smiles were as bright as hers. She had a way of making even the toughest dental procedures feel like a walk in the park. In her free time, Eva could be found shouting “Bingo!” with her special niece, Lena, or cheering on her grandkids from the sidelines of their sports games. She knew how to have fun and never missed an opportunity to bring joy to those around her.

Eva Katherine Taylor’s departure is a bittersweet moment, for a while we mourn the loss of her vibrant spirit, we also celebrate a life filled with love, laughter and the occasional remixes of her songs with her own lyrics. Her spirit will forever dance in our hearts and memories.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Long House Funeral Home, where friends and family will gather to share stories, laughter and perhaps even a round a Bingo, in honor of Eva’s passion for life. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 11 a.m. A formal service will begin at 12 p.m., with Pastor Foreman Bradley officiating.

