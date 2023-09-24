CROSS COUNTRY: Middle School Lady Braves remain unbeaten on season

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves took first place at the Bulldog XC Meet, hosted by Murphy High School, on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23, and remained unbeaten on the season. Led by Austin Fourkiller-Raby who won the race with a time of 13:12.1, the Lady Braves won with a score of 39 followed by Swain Co. Middle School with 57. Cherokee had two other runners in the top seven including Lilly Lossiah (fourth place, 14:38.9) and Cambry Stamper (seventh place, 15:17.8).

The following results, per nc.milesplit, show the top seven finishers in each race plus all CMS and Cherokee High School finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:12.1

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 14:02.4

3 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:11.9

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:38.9

5 – Kenzly, Yarbro, Murphy, 14:56.1

6 – Zaelyn Phillips, Robbinsville, 15:09.9

7 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:17.8

16 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:52.4

17 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 16:06.0

30 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 16:54.4

31 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 16:57.9

60 – Yang Reed, Cherokee, 19:51.6

61 – Rhema Anders, Cherokee, 19:58.6

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 39

2 – Swain Co. 57

3 – Murphy 69

4 – Hayesville 100

5 – Union Co. 139

6 – Robbinsville 144

7 – Mountain Discovery 162

Middle School Boys

1 – James Loftis, Swain Co., 11:42.5

2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:43.2

3 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:45.4

4 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 11:49.9

5 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:04.4

6 – Micah Moss, Hayesville, 12:28.6

7 – Tag Carson, Swain Co., 12:31.1

15 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:11.2

17 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:26.9

20 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 13:30.1

44 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 15:32.9

46 – William Welch, Cherokee, 15:40.6

59 – Greyson Panther, Cherokee, 17:28.3

60 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:30.4

63 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:51.4

66 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 18:32.4

70 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 19:40.3

76 – Felix Lossiah, Cherokee, 20:50.5

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville 54

2 – Swain Co. 72

3 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 82

4 – Murphy 117

5 – Union Co. 118

6 – Cherokee 122

7 – Mountain Discovery 169

8 – Robbinsville 173

High School Girls

1 – Marylynn Hulsey, Tri-County Early College, (correct time unavailable)

2 – Lindsey Holloway, Fannin Co., 19:52.0

3 – Lola Hunter, Union Co., 20:21.6

4 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 20:46.6

5 – Karli Sams, Fannin Co., 20:50.5

6 – Amy Mendoza Lopez, Franklin, 21:11.9

7 – Mindi Holbrooks, Franklin, 21:58.5

8 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 22:12.8

9 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 22:17.9

Team Scores

1 – Franklin 52

2 – Fannin Co. 55

3 – Union Co. 61

4 – Tri-County Early College 88

5 – Hayesville 100

High School Boys

1 – Zechariah Prater, Fannin Co., 16:31.4

2 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 17:04.4

3 – Logan Russo, Franklin, 17:05.1

4 – Barrett Stork, Franklin, 17:25.3

5 – Koen Verner, Fannin Co., 17:39.8

6 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 17:49.2

7 – Matheson Post, Franklin, 17:53.8

8 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 18:31.5

45 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 21:42.5

56 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 22:40.9

58 – Brandon Blankenship, Cherokee, 23:00.5

59 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 23:01.6

74 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 25:37.9

Team Scores

No team scores were provided for the high school boys.