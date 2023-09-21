LampLight Theatre to present “The Advocate” in Cherokee

Submitted by Vision Productions, Inc., LampLight Theatre

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Fall is here and spine-tingling chills are in the air as LampLight Theatre ushers in the Halloween season at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center in Cherokee, NC. While many haunted attractions promise a night of terror, LampLight’s favored traveling production of “The Advocate” will besiege you long past your visit to see it. Have you ever wondered if God and Satan are real? Is there really a time we will all stand in God’s court of judgment?

“The Advocate” is the ominous story of justice told through one wretched Sinner Man’s life. If you dare…enter the daunting celestial courtroom of eternity where Satan himself is the Prosecuting Attorney with enough evidence to condemn the Sinner Man to eternal damnation. Jesus is called upon to be the Defense Attorney who is willing to go the distance even when justice demands a sacrifice. Follow the arduous journey of the Sinner Man and experience the horrible atrocities brought on by his accuser, Satan. In the end, God is the laudable Supreme Judge who will bring the final verdict. This “edge of your seat” interactive theatrical production involves audience participation. The destiny of mortal lives hang in the balance in this decisive battle for lost souls including yours. How will you fare

LampLight Theatre’s “The Advocate” is not for the weak at heart due to its true-to-life situations. Performances will be held at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center. Two performances will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. An additional matinee will be on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. Admission for the show is free. A love offering will be taken. Doors will open one hour prior to the production.

For more information, call or Text (828) 736-6624 or Email: trswim71@gmail.com. You can also contact LampLight Theatre at (423) 956-4715 or Email: booking@.billywayne.net.