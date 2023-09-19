EBCI Cooperative Extension gives Annual Garden Contest awards

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 2023 EBCI Cooperative Extension Office’s Annual Garden Contest awards were given on the evening of Monday, Sept. 18 at the Yellowhill Activity Center. The contest judging occurred in the second week of July.

Extension officials said, “It is an enjoyable week each year for us, as we get to see the hard work many of you put into growing your own food. We know the past year and a half has been difficult for many. Our office continues to stress the importance of food security. As we all have seen over those 18 months, the food supply chain is more fragile than many believed. Worker shortages in the areas of agriculture, processing, shipping, and retail created supply issues. Increased demand with people hoarding food and supplies created increased demand on stressed supply. We encourage all our families and community members to make efforts to supplement their food needs by growing fruits, vegetables, raising chickens for eggs, and/or small-scale meat production.”

They added, “Not all community members have land to raise a garden or the equipment to maintain it. With this in mind, our office has and will continue to teach alternative gardening such as raised bed planting.”

Awards are as follows by community:

Big Cove Community

Thomas David Bradley -1st Place-Individual Garden, Conventional

Tommy Bradley -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Conventional

Vita Nations -2nd Place-Senior 60-69, Conventional

Bernice Bottchenbaugh -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Organic

Sadie Bradley -1st Place-Senior 80-89, Conventional

Seaborn Bradley -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Conventional

Eliza Jane Bradley -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Conventional

Cindee West -1st Place-Family Garden, Organic

Birdtown Community

Tyler Ledford -1st Place-Individual Garden, conventional

Lloyd Owle -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Conventional

Alice Dyer -1st Place-Community Club Garden

John Haigler -1st Place-Senior 90+

Alyne Stamper -1st Place-Senior 70-79, Conventional

Tawodi Biddix -1st Place-Youth, Organic

Leighton George -1st Place-Youth, Conventional

Big Y Community

Big Y Community -1st Place-Community Garden

Trudy Crowe -1st Place-Raised beds, Organic

Candy Crowe -2nd Place-Raised Beds, Organic

Charlotte George -1st Place-Senior 80-89, Conventional

Kimbo Crowe -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Raised beds, Conventional

Kinley Crower -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Raised beds, Conventional

Kaiser Hernandez -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Organic

Morgan Hernandez -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Organic

Samuel Hernandez -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Organic

Samantha Hernandez -1st Place-Individual Garden, Organic

Wolftown Community

Mary Long -1st Place-Senior 80-89

Barry Reed -1st Place-Senior 70-79, Conventional

Pat Oocumma -1st Place-Senior 70-79, Organic

Wilson Oocumma -2nd Place-Senior 70-79, Organic

Dean Bradley -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Conventional

Vicki Reed -2nd Place-Senior 60-69, Conventional

Martha Talala -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Raised beds, conventional

Trina Owle -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Organic

Jeanne Burgess -2nd Place-Family Garden, Organic

Amy Postoak -1st Place-Family garden, Organic

Brittany Lossiah -1st Place-Family garden, Conventional

Claudette Long -1st Place-Individual Garden, Organic

Kyndra Postoak -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Organic

Rhiannon Postoak -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Organic

Wolftown Community Club -1st Place-Community Garden

Cherokee County Community

Brenda Cook -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Organic

Hazel Nations -1st Place-Senior 60-69, Conventional

Irene Mathis -1st Place-Senior 70-79, conventional

Reba Davis -2nd Place-Senior 70-79, conventional

Louise Davenport -1st Place-Senior 80-89, conventional

Snowbird Community

Emily Jones -1st Place-Youth 17 & under, conventional

Kris Teasdale–1st Place-Individual Garden, Organic

JC Wachacha -1st Place-Senior 70-79, Organic

Lou Jackson -1st Place-Senior 70-79, conventional

Yellowhill Community

Faye Junaluska -1st Place -Individual Garden, Organic-

Anita Lossiah -1st Place -Family Garden, Organic

William Smith -1st Place -Senior 70-79, conventional

Ella Lossiah -1st Place -Senior 80-89, Conventional

Tribal Childcare Parent Group -1st Place -Youth 17 & under, Organic

Noah Watty -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Conventional

Isabella Crowe-Lossiah -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Conventional

Penelope Watty -Participant-Youth 17 & under, Conventional-

Yellowhill Community Club -1st Place -Community Garden

Off-Boundary

Abbie Ball -1st Place-Youth, Organic

Gerard Ball -1st Place-Family Garden, Organic

Kituwah

Marion Thompson -1st Place-Family Garden, Organic

Landscape Awards

1st Place – Merritt and Lulie Youngdeer

2nd Place tie – Barry and Vicki Reed

2nd Place tie – Vic Haigler

3rd Place – Nancy Brown

Sgadugi Engaged Community Certificates

Cherokee County Indian Community Club

Painttown Community Club

Towstring Community Club

Sgadugi Community of Promise Certificates

Big Cove Community Club

Big Y Community Club

Sgadugi Community of Distinction-Honorable Mention

Wolftown Community Club

Snowbird Community Club

Sgadugi Community of Distinction Award

Yellowhill Community Club

Community Development Scrapbook Awards

1st Place – Wolftown Community Club

2nd Place – Big Y Community Club

3rd Place – Big Cove Community Club