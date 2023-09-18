UNC System tuition freeze proposed for eighth consecutive year

University of North Carolina System release

University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans has recommended a tuition freeze next year for all in-state undergraduate students at the state’s 16 public universities, which would extend the seven-year freeze already in place.

Hans made the recommendation Thursday at the UNC Board of Governors meeting in Raleigh. If approved by the board, it would mark the eighth straight year without a tuition increase for North Carolina residents attending UNC System universities.

“Keeping college affordable is the single most important thing we can do for the students and families of North Carolina,” Hans said. “With the generous support of our citizens and their elected leaders, we are able to offer a quality education at an incredible value. Our commitment to low tuition sets North Carolina apart and helps drive growth and opportunity across our state.”

Keeping tuition flat is one of several steps the UNC System and the North Carolina General Assembly have taken to lower costs for students. Under the NC Promise tuition plan, North Carolina residents attending Elizabeth City State University, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Fayetteville State University and Western Carolina University pay $500 per semester in tuition.

Additionally, North Carolina’s Fixed Tuition Program specifies that any North Carolina resident entering a four-year undergraduate program at a UNC system school will pay the same rate of tuition for eight consecutive semesters.

“Students graduating in 2028 will pay the same tuition that incoming freshmen paid in 2017. That’s a remarkable achievement, especially when you consider rising costs in the rest of our economy,” Hans said. “Our faculty, staff, and administrators have shown real discipline and dedication in keeping costs low while delivering an excellent education.”

Among all states, North Carolina has the third lowest tuition-and-fee sticker price for residents who attend public four-year universities, according to 2022-23 data from the College Board. Average student debt upon graduation has dropped for UNC System students since 2019-20.

The UNC System is comprised of 16 university campuses: