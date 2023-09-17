Thank you for support of the Autism Walk/Run

The Autism Walk/Run in Fletcher, N.C. was awesome. We had awesome numbers and turnout. There were 34 teams who participated and we ranked #9 .

Our team goal for Qualla Boundary/Swain/Jackson was $500, and we exceeded that. Thank you for the support, donations and participation.

The overall goal for the event was $43,000, and the goal was met and donations were still being made.

Please continue to support Autism.

The meeting for the Qualla Boundary support group will be posted soon.

Signed,

Candy Ross