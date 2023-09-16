CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Braves continue winning ways at Swain-hosted meet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.
One Feather Asst. Editor
KITUWAH – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves cross country team has won the team title at every meet they’ve competed in this season. They continued that streak at a meet hosted by Swain Co. High School at Kituwah on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16.
The CMS Lady Braves had four runners in the top seven including: Austin Fourkiller-Raby, first place, 13:23.97; Lilly Lossiah, third place, 14:27.93; Lolo Bell, sixth place, 14:53.96; and Cambry Stamper, seventh place, 15:05.04.
Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee High School (CHS) Lady Braves runner and defending 1A state champion, has also won every race she’s run this season. With a time of 18:56.43, she won Saturday’s race by a margin of 36 seconds.
Swimmer was joined in the top seven by teammates Livia Crowe, sixth place, 21:06.73; and Letsi Burgos, seventh place, 21:09.85.
PHOTO ALBUMS: Middle School, High School Girls, High School Boys
Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers and all CMS and CHS finishers:
Middle School Girls
1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:23.97
2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 13:59.02
3 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:27.93
4 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:33.45
5 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 14:46.26
6 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:53.96
7 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:05.04
11 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 15:25.00
15 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:28.10
25 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 16:42.38
55 – Yang Reed, Cherokee, 20:04.14
Team Scores
1 – Cherokee Middle 25
2 – Swain County Middle 62
3 – Murphy Middle 69
4 – Hayesville Middle 74
5 – Mountain Discovery Charter 142
6 – Robbinsville Middle 175
Middle School Boys
1 – James Loftus, Swain Co., 11:14.96
2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:15.10
3 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:30.08
4 – Elliott Salinas, Andrews, 11:39.91
5 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:58.84
6 – Micah Moss, Hayesville, 12:26.30
7 – Tag Carson, Swain Co., 12:27.00
12 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:03.10
13 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:03.50
21 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 13:29.13
45 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 16:04.80
53 – William Welch, Cherokee, 16:51.70
55 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 17:16.21
60 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:49.40
66 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:38.40
67 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 18:46.60
Team Scores
1 – Hayesville Middle 45
2 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 61
3 – Swain County Middle 71
4 – Cherokee Middle 112
5 – Murphy Middle 113
6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 152
7 – Robbinsville Middle 166
High School Girls
1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 18:56.43
2 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 19:32.69
3 – Amy Mendoza Lopez, Franklin, 20:24.40
4 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain Co., 20:36.66
5 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 20:55.45
6 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:06.73
7 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 21:09.85
56 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 30:45.90
Team Scores
1 – Swain County 29
2 – Franklin 46
3 – Hayesville 77
4 – Tri-County Early College 90
High School Boys
1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:18.50
2 – Logan Russo, Franklin, 16:20.22
3 – Carl Baird, Swain Co., 16:43.01
4 – Kane Jones, Swain Co., 16:55.24
5 – Matheson Post, Franklin, 16:57.44
6 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 17:00.23
7 – Connor Brown, Swain Co., 17:01.56
9 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 17:13.00
27 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee 20:25.28
42 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 21:40.03
49 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 22:22.41
61 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 24:10.81
Team Scores
1 – Swain County 35
2 – Franklin 49
3 – Hayesville 77
4 – Cherokee 106
5 – Hiwassee Dam 140
6 – Murphy 153
7 – Tri-County Early College 163
Cherokee’s next three scheduled meets include: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Hiwassee Dam; and Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Robbinsville.