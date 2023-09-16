CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Braves continue winning ways at Swain-hosted meet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

KITUWAH – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) Lady Braves cross country team has won the team title at every meet they’ve competed in this season. They continued that streak at a meet hosted by Swain Co. High School at Kituwah on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16.

The CMS Lady Braves had four runners in the top seven including: Austin Fourkiller-Raby, first place, 13:23.97; Lilly Lossiah, third place, 14:27.93; Lolo Bell, sixth place, 14:53.96; and Cambry Stamper, seventh place, 15:05.04.

Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee High School (CHS) Lady Braves runner and defending 1A state champion, has also won every race she’s run this season. With a time of 18:56.43, she won Saturday’s race by a margin of 36 seconds.

Swimmer was joined in the top seven by teammates Livia Crowe, sixth place, 21:06.73; and Letsi Burgos, seventh place, 21:09.85.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers and all CMS and CHS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:23.97

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 13:59.02

3 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:27.93

4 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:33.45

5 – Kenzly Yarbro, Murphy, 14:46.26

6 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:53.96

7 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:05.04

11 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 15:25.00

15 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:28.10

25 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 16:42.38

55 – Yang Reed, Cherokee, 20:04.14

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 25

2 – Swain County Middle 62

3 – Murphy Middle 69

4 – Hayesville Middle 74

5 – Mountain Discovery Charter 142

6 – Robbinsville Middle 175

Middle School Boys

1 – James Loftus, Swain Co., 11:14.96

2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:15.10

3 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:30.08

4 – Elliott Salinas, Andrews, 11:39.91

5 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:58.84

6 – Micah Moss, Hayesville, 12:26.30

7 – Tag Carson, Swain Co., 12:27.00

12 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:03.10

13 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:03.50

21 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 13:29.13

45 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 16:04.80

53 – William Welch, Cherokee, 16:51.70

55 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 17:16.21

60 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 17:49.40

66 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:38.40

67 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 18:46.60

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville Middle 45

2 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 61

3 – Swain County Middle 71

4 – Cherokee Middle 112

5 – Murphy Middle 113

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 152

7 – Robbinsville Middle 166

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 18:56.43

2 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 19:32.69

3 – Amy Mendoza Lopez, Franklin, 20:24.40

4 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain Co., 20:36.66

5 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 20:55.45

6 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:06.73

7 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 21:09.85

56 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 30:45.90

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 29

2 – Franklin 46

3 – Hayesville 77

4 – Tri-County Early College 90

High School Boys

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:18.50

2 – Logan Russo, Franklin, 16:20.22

3 – Carl Baird, Swain Co., 16:43.01

4 – Kane Jones, Swain Co., 16:55.24

5 – Matheson Post, Franklin, 16:57.44

6 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 17:00.23

7 – Connor Brown, Swain Co., 17:01.56

9 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 17:13.00

27 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee 20:25.28

42 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 21:40.03

49 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 22:22.41

61 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 24:10.81

Team Scores

1 – Swain County 35

2 – Franklin 49

3 – Hayesville 77

4 – Cherokee 106

5 – Hiwassee Dam 140

6 – Murphy 153

7 – Tri-County Early College 163

Cherokee’s next three scheduled meets include: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at Hiwassee Dam; and Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Robbinsville.