September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month 2023

Submitted by Harris Regional Hospital

Understanding Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is a condition often heard about, but perhaps seldom fully understood. In recognition of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we asked Dr. Margaret Vereb, a Urology Physician at Harris Urology, to answer some of the most frequently asked questions concerning this common form of cancer.

What is the prostate?

The prostate is a gland that is only found in men, located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It is an important reproductive tool because it produces some of the fluid (semen) that protects and nourishes sperm, and it surrounds the urethra – the tube that carries urine and semen out of the body. It’s about the size of a walnut but tends to increase in size as men age.

What is prostate cancer?

With the exception of skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer found in American men. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, one out of every eight men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Most men with the condition are 65 and older and do not die from it, although it is still the second leading cause of cancer death among U.S. men. The good news is that most prostate cancers are highly treatable when detected early.

Am I at risk for prostate cancer?

While any man can develop prostate cancer, your chances increase as you grow older: 60% of cases are diagnosed in patients over age 65. Other risk factors are genetic. African American men and men with a history of prostate cancer in their family are at increased risk for developing the disease.

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Symptoms can vary from person to person, and some men with prostate cancer will not present with any symptoms at all. Some signs to be on the lookout for include:

Difficulty with urination, including trouble starting or holding back urination, a weak or interrupted uninterrupted urine flow, pain or burning during urination, difficulty emptying your bladder fully, and frequent urination, especially at night

Blood in the urine or semen

Painful ejaculation

Pain in the back, hips or pelvis that does not go away

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your primary care provider to discuss them. It’s important to note that these symptoms are not exclusive to prostate cancer and could be caused by another condition.

Should I be screened for prostate cancer?

Before making a decision to get screened for prostate cancer, you should discuss with your primary care provider whether it’s right for you. You and your doctor should take into consideration if you have a history of prostate cancer in your family or existing medical conditions, and carefully weigh the pros and cons of screening based on these and other specific risk factors.

What does a prostate screening look like?

A Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test measures the presence in your blood of a certain substance made by your prostate. Abnormal exam results won’t necessarily mean you have prostate cancer. Instead, your doctor may request to repeat the test after an interval of time or schedule another test such as an MRI or biopsy, to determine if cancer is present.

Can I help prevent prostate cancer?

Many of the risk factors such age, family history and ethnicity are beyond your control. That said, you can strengthen your body’s ability to fight cancer by improving your health and immune system. Most of the healthy lifestyle habits your provider recommends – such as regular physical activity, a healthy diet, reducing stress and cutting down on drinking and smoking – can help reduce your cancer risk.

If you have any concerns regarding prostate cancer and its risks, symptoms and screening, have a discussion with your primary care provider.

If you would like to be connected with a primary care provider, call 844.414.DOCS or visit our Find a Provider tool at MyHarrisRegional.com. For more information about prostate cancer, visit www.cdc.gov/cancer/prostate/ and www.pcf.org.