2023 Qualla Country Fish Tournament results

Submitted by EBCI Natural Resources

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Qualla Country Fish Tournament was held in Cherokee, N.C. on Aug. 26-27. A total of 72 anglers turned in tags winning money prizes including Billy Hunnicutt, of Clover, S.C., who turned in a green tag and won the grand prize of $5,000.

Jacob Harmon, of Greenville, Tenn., and Louis Fracassi, of N. Wilkesboro, N.C., turned in blue tags worth $1,000 each. Yeng Yang, of Valdese, N.C., turned in a yellow tag worth $500. Four anglers turned in red tags worth $100/each including: Dustin Smith, of Alexander, Ariz.; Andrew Herron, of Easley, S.C.; Landon Cochran, of Bryson City, N.C.; and Milan Monger, of Duluth, Ga.

In all, 271 tagged fish were stocked and $11,350 in cash prizes were distributed.

EBCI Natural Resources officials noted, “This completes our 2023 fishing tournament season, and we would like to thank everyone who joined us. Your participation contributed to another successful tournament season, and we hope to see you again next year. Now it’s time to start planning next year’s schedule. Keep checking back to find out the latest news and updates on our fishcherokee.com website and Facebook page. Until then, happy fishing everyone!”