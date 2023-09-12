LETTER: Cherokee Indian Hospital Governing Board congratulates Chief-Elect Hicks on Election Victory

On behalf of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Governing Board and hospital staff, I would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Chief-Elect Michell Hicks for being elected Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Chief-Elect Hicks has shown exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and a deep commitment to the betterment of our community throughout his career. We have every confidence that during his fourth term as Principal Chief, under his guidance, the EBCI will continue to flourish and prosper.

As the governing board and staff of the Cherokee Indian Hospital, we are excited to reaffirm our commitment to serving the healthcare needs of our people. We recognize that our mission goes hand in hand with Chief-Elect Hicks’s vision for a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant Cherokee community.

We are committed to working closely with Chief-Elect Hicks and his administration to further advance healthcare initiatives, improve access to medical services, and address the unique health challenges facing our community.

We look forward to collaborating with Chief-Elect Hicks and the entire EBCI leadership team to achieve our shared goals and ensure that healthcare remains a cornerstone of our community’s growth and prosperity. Together, we will strive to be significant in the lives of the enrolled members of the EBCI and their families, fostering a brighter and healthier future for all.

Once again, congratulations to Chief-Elect Hicks on his election victory.

Carmaleta L. Monteith

Chairperson

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority Governing Board