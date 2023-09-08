JV FOOTBALL: Braves win big at home over Andrews

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Note: Official statistics are not taken for junior varsity games. All times and yardages are recorded by One Feather staff at the game to the best of our ability.

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee JV Braves (3-1) had a big night as they won 46-14 over the visiting Andrews JV Wildcats (1-3) at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the late summer evening of Thursday, Sept. 7.

Both teams started slowly. Cherokee fumbled the opening kickoff which was recovered by Andrews at the Cherokee 26-yard line. The Wildcats were unable to move the ball and turned it over on downs.

The Braves took over on their own 15-yard line, and four plays later Andrews intercepted a pass at the Cherokee 39-yard line. Andrews would once again turn the ball over on downs, and Cherokee started its second possession of the game at its own 33-yard line. Two plays later, Noah Watty took off on a 55-yard touchdown run. He also ran for the two-point conversion, and the Braves led 8-0 with 8:53 left in the half.

Andrews started their next possession in good field position at their own 48-yard line. On the third play, McClellan (first name unavailable) ran 39 yards for a touchdown. The two-point try failed, and Cherokee led 8-6 at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter.

The Braves would respond quickly though. After starting at the Andrews 45-yard line, Cherokee would only need four plays to get back in the end zone as Watty ran 19 yards for his second touchdown of the game. Again, he ran for the two-point conversion, and the Braves led 16-6 with 5:33 left in the second.

The next three possessions of the game would be an Andrews punt followed by Cherokee turning the ball over on downs followed by another Andrews punt. Following the second punt, the Braves took over on their own 49-yard line with 23 seconds left in the half. Four plays later, Kimo Sokol caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Panther as time expired. Drallen Ledford ran for the two-point conversion, and Cherokee took a 24-6 lead into the locker room.

Cherokee’s stingy defense held the Wildcats to a three-and-out on their first possession of the second half. The Braves took over in great field position at the Andrews 26-yard line following a punt. Three plays later, Seay ran 7 yards for a touchdown. He then ran for the two-point conversion to give Cherokee a 32-6 lead at the 7:31 mark of the third quarter.

Andrews was forced to punt again on their next possession, but this time they pinned the Braves deep on their own 7-yard line. But, they didn’t stay pinned for long. Zaynon Taylor had a 48-yard run on second down to bring the ball into Wildcats territory. Then, teammate Kyitan Johnson ran 34 yards to bring the ball into the red zone. Four plays later, Taylor would finish the job with a 4-yard touchdown run. Sokol caught a pass for the two-point conversion, and the Braves led 40-6 with 9:54 left in the game.

Three minutes later, the Wildcats would answer as McClellen would hit Kelby Waldroup on a 62-yard touchdown pass. McClellen ran for the two-point conversion which made it 40-14 Cherokee with 6:52 left in the contest.

The Braves started in great field position at the Wildcats 33-yard line on their next possession. Three plays into the drive, Johnson ran 13 yards for a score. The two-point try failed, and Cherokee took a 46-14 lead which is how the game would end.

Cherokee is at home at Ray Kinsland Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. as they take on Hayesville. Cherokee Middle School Homecoming festivities will occur at halftime.