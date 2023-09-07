CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee runners shine at home meet

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Runners from Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS) competed in a home meet on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 6 and placed well. The CMS Lady Braves won the team title with a score of 20 followed by Swain Co. Middle with a score of 70. CMS placed four runners in the top seven including: Austin Fourkiller-Raby (1), Lolo Bell (2), Lilly Lossiah (4), and Cambry Stamper (5).

Cherokee’s Dvdaya Swimmer, defending 1A state champion, won the high school girls race with a time of 19:36.0. Her teammate, Livia Crowe, took third place with a time of 21:29.2.

In the high school boys race, Cherokee’s Ogana Swimmer took second place with a time of 17:38.3 followed by teammate Aizen Bell in third place with a time of 18:35.6.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers in each race plus all CMS and CHS finishers:

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:13.2

2 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 13:47.1

3 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 13:49.6

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14:39.7

5 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 14:50.0

6 – Marlo Joyce, Hayesville, 15:03.6

7 – Rebecca Carver, Carolina Mountain XC, 15:23.4

9 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:29.9

21 – Aiyana Evans, Cherokee, 17:06.2

22 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 17:09.1

24 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 17:12.6

47 – Yang Reed, Cherokee, 20:18.5

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 20

2 – Swain Co. Middle 70

3 – Murphy Middle 77

4 – Hayesville Middle 77

5 – Robbinsville Middle 146

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 153

Middle School Boys

1 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:11.5

2 – James Loftis, Swain Co., 11:21.1

3 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:31.7

4 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 11:40.9

5 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 12:05.4

6 – Micah Moss, Hayesville, 12:41.2

7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:41.6

47 – Greyson Panther, Cherokee, 17:48.2

50 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 17:57.7

51 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:22.6

63 – Kaiser Hernandez, Cherokee, 20:14.2

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville Middle 56

2 – Andrews Middle 63

3 – Swain Co. Middle 66

4 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 67

5 – Murphy Middle 130

6 – Mountain Discovery Charter 165

7 – Robbinsville Middle 167

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:36.0

2 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 21:10.1

3 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:29.2

4 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 21:48.4

5 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 23:13.4

6 – Raelynn Wood, Hayesville, 23:18.2

7 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 23:27.0

21 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 26:43.9

41 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 31:59.3

Team Scores

1 – Enka 48

2 – Cherokee 49

3 – Hayesville 58

4 – Smoky Mtn. 73

High School Boys

1 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 17:01.3

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 17:38.3

3 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 18:35.6

4 – Myca Mustin, Andrews, 18:50.0

5 – Noah Carter, Hayesville, 18:54.1

6 – Cannon Brewer, Hayesville, 19:06.3

7 – Warren Walker, Smoky Mtn., 19:08.8

56 – Brandon Blankenship, Cherokee, 24:45.4

74 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 28:03.0

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville 33

2 – Enka 55

3 – Smoky Mtn. 60

4 – Murphy 114

5 – Hiwassee Dam 117

6 – Tri-County Early College 162

7 – Nantahala 181