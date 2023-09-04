OBITUARY: Simpson Queen Jr.

Simpson Queen Jr., 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 while at Mission Hospitals Memorial Campus.

He is the son of the late Simpson Queen Sr. and Alzena (Locust) Bradley.

Simpson is survived by his brother, Henderson “Sonny” Climbingbear Jr. of Cherokee; nieces, Mary Queen Hornbuckle, Sally Queen Rickman, Jean Ala Queen, all of Cherokee; nephew, John Queen Jr. of Tennessee; two great nephews, who was very close to him, Dale Rickman and Jerry Jackson, who were both sadly out of town at the time of Simpson’s passing; also, fianceé, Diane Jones, who came together five years ago. He needed her as much as she needed him. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents, Simpson was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Marie Queen Rolling.

He was an operator of an asphalt paving machine most of his working life. He had two dogs that he loved, Moe and Max. He loved taking care of his animals and he loved wrestling. He would always rush home to watch it on tv.

A formal funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 2 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home with Dan Conseen officiating. Burial was in the Simpson Queen-Climbingbear Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jose, Jonathan, Sonny, Ronnie, Dale, and Jerry.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.