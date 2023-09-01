Jackson Chamber holds 32nd annual fundraising Chamber Challenge golf tournament

Submitted by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce

The 32nd annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament was held on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“The chamber appreciates all the hard work put in by our staff, volunteers, corporate sponsors and partners, food and drink providers, and prize donors that make this event so special year after year,” said Julie Donaldson, executive director of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. “A special thank you goes out to the staff at Sequoyah National Golf Club and the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.”

Held for the sixth year in a row at Sequoyah National Golf Club in Cherokee, N.C., the Chamber hosted a field of 28 four-person teams of 112 golfers. The results are as follows:

Yonah First Flight

First Place: (52) Glenn Birchfield, Daniel Peoples, Dalton Thomas, Parker Reeves

Second Place: (52) Kevin Wells, Jay Eagleman, Pepper Taylor, Cy Young

Third Place: (54) L. Stephens, Robert Edwards, Wayne Edwards, Andy Edwards

Selu Second Flight

First Place: (61) Ray Stiles, Kevin Wittekind, Jay Oocumma, Darrin Sutton

Second Place: (63) Jeff Goss, Alan Brown, Josh Carnes, Todd Sylvester

Third Place: (64) Chris Angel, Asher Boyd, Nick Turner, Jared Morgan

Closest to the pin winner men’s Hole 2 – Scott Manshack

Closest to the pin winner Hole 13- Brooks Robinson

Longest drive winner, men’s, hole 11- Brooks Lowder

Longest drive winner, women’s, hole number 12, Lisa Leatherman.

Super Raffle dine-around winner was Roger Foxworth.

Super Raffle Wells Fargo Championship 2024 tickets – Robert Edwards.

Super Raffle golf around #1 winner was Johnny Phillips.

Super Raffle golf around #2 winner was Nick Turner.

The Chamber Challenge is a fundraiser for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds help support chamber operations, two scholarships at SCC and WCU, events like Concerts on the Creek, July 4 Fireworks, Friends Night Out, STIR Business After Hours, and more.