LETTER: Chief Sneed weighs in on Rep. Edwards’ commentary on cannabis

Siyo Swain County Democratic Party Leadership,

Thank you for your words of support and understanding of the Tribe’s sovereignty and the Trust Responsibility of the United States government to Federally recognized Indian tribes. In my estimation, Rep. Edwards has overstepped his authority and has made a major political blunder as a federal Representative; a non-Indian, elected official telling a sovereign tribal nation how they ought to handle their business.

Thank you for your leadership in responding to this matter.

Sgi,

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed