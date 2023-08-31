CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Braves teams run well at Jaguar Jungle Run

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS) Lady Braves cross country teams fared well at the Tri-County Early College Jaguar Jungle Run on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The CMS Lady Braves won the team competition with a score of 25 followed by Fannin Co. with 45. CMS was led by Austin Fourkiller-Raby who won the middle school girls race with a time of 13:17.2. The team had four finishers in the top seven including: Fourkiller-Raby; Lolo Bell, 14:34.5; Lilly Lossiah, 15:01.3; and Cambry Stamper, 15:01.9.

The CHS Lady Braves took second place in the team competition with a score of 51 behind Union Co. with a score of 37. Cherokee was led by Dvdaya Swimmer, 1A state defending champion, who won the high school girls race with a time of 19:59.3. Her teammate, Livia Crowe, took third place with a time of 21:56.9.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers in each division plus all CMS and CHS finishers.

Middle School Girls

1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:17.2

2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 14:16.2

3 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:34.5

4 – Jacquelyn Cline, Fannin Co., 14:50.7

5 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 15:01.3

6 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:01.9

7 – Lola Temples, Fannin Co., 15:30.2

10 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:43.3

25 – Aiyanna Evans, Cherokee, 17:11.0

29 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 17:22.7

31 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 17:23.5

33 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 17:44.1

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee Middle 25

2 – Fannin Co. Middle 45

3 – Hayesville Middle 95

4 – Swain Co. Middle 115

5 – Murphy Middle 126

6 – Carolina Mountain XC 156

7 – Robbinsville Middle 165

Middle School Boys

1 – James Loftis, Swain Co., 11:22.1

2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:31.5

3 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 12:08.2

4 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:12.0

5 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:14.7

6 – Micah Moss, Hayesville, 12:50.7

7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:59.6

14 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:28.6

20 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:52.2

22 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 14:01.4

49 – Greyson Panther, Cherokee, 16:39.5

50 – William Welch, Cherokee, 16:39.9

53 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 17:12.7

58 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:54.0

61 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 19:19.2

65 – Felix Lossiah, Cherokee, 20:09.2

68 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 29:07.6

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville Middle 57

2 – Swain Co. Middle 64

3 – Andrews Middle 71

4 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle 76

5 – Murphy Middle 124

6 – Fannin County Middle 135

7 – Cherokee Middle 135

High School Girls

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:59.3

2 – Lola Hunter, Union Co., 21:07.9

3 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:56.9

4 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 22:17.8

5 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:34.7

6 – Ellie Adams, Union Co., 23:31.3

7 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 24:03.4

22 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 27:38.1

35 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 31:26.9

Team Scores

1 – Union Co. 37

2 – Cherokee 51

3 – Hayesville 58

4 – Tri-County Early College 90

High School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 16:45.2

2 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:57.1

3 – Benton Gregory, Union Co., 18:25.2

4 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 19:05.2

5 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:16.3

6 – Wes Seiler, Union Co., 19:30.9

7 – Myca Mustin, Andrews, 19:34.1

37 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 23:30.3

38 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 23:30.6

58 – Brandon Blankenship, Cherokee, 26:01.1

71 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 29:30.3

Team Scores

1 – Union Co. 32

2 – Hayesville 43

3 – Cherokee 96

4 – Murphy 105

5 – Towns Co. 128

6 – Tri-County Early College 152

7 – Nantahala 172