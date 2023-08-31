CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Braves teams run well at Jaguar Jungle Run

One Feather Staff Report
MURPHY, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) and Cherokee High School (CHS) Lady Braves cross country teams fared well at the Tri-County Early College Jaguar Jungle Run on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The CMS Lady Braves won the team competition with a score of 25 followed by Fannin Co. with 45. CMS was led by Austin Fourkiller-Raby who won the middle school girls race with a time of 13:17.2. The team had four finishers in the top seven including: Fourkiller-Raby; Lolo Bell, 14:34.5; Lilly Lossiah, 15:01.3; and Cambry Stamper, 15:01.9.
The CHS Lady Braves took second place in the team competition with a score of 51 behind Union Co. with a score of 37. Cherokee was led by Dvdaya Swimmer, 1A state defending champion, who won the high school girls race with a time of 19:59.3. Her teammate, Livia Crowe, took third place with a time of 21:56.9.
Following are results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top seven finishers in each division plus all CMS and CHS finishers.
Middle School Girls
1 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 13:17.2
2 – Makenna Moss, Hayesville, 14:16.2
3 – Lolo Bell, Cherokee, 14:34.5
4 – Jacquelyn Cline, Fannin Co., 14:50.7
5 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 15:01.3
6 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 15:01.9
7 – Lola Temples, Fannin Co., 15:30.2
10 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 15:43.3
25 – Aiyanna Evans, Cherokee, 17:11.0
29 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 17:22.7
31 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 17:23.5
33 – Kyla Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee, 17:44.1
Team Scores
1 – Cherokee Middle 25
2 – Fannin Co. Middle 45
3 – Hayesville Middle 95
4 – Swain Co. Middle 115
5 – Murphy Middle 126
6 – Carolina Mountain XC 156
7 – Robbinsville Middle 165
Middle School Boys
1 – James Loftis, Swain Co., 11:22.1
2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 11:31.5
3 – Elliot Salinas, Andrews, 12:08.2
4 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:12.0
5 – Maverick Hawley, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 12:14.7
6 – Micah Moss, Hayesville, 12:50.7
7 – Levi Clark, Andrews, 12:59.6
14 – Odie Owle, Cherokee, 13:28.6
20 – Carter Stephens, Cherokee, 13:52.2
22 – Jeron Martens, Cherokee, 14:01.4
49 – Greyson Panther, Cherokee, 16:39.5
50 – William Welch, Cherokee, 16:39.9
53 – Jess Walkingstick, Cherokee, 17:12.7
58 – Makai Hernandez, Cherokee, 18:54.0
61 – Gabriel Arneach, Cherokee, 19:19.2
65 – Felix Lossiah, Cherokee, 20:09.2
68 – Kody Smith, Cherokee, 29:07.6
Team Scores
1 – Hayesville Middle 57
2 – Swain Co. Middle 64
3 – Andrews Middle 71
4 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle 76
5 – Murphy Middle 124
6 – Fannin County Middle 135
7 – Cherokee Middle 135
High School Girls
1 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:59.3
2 – Lola Hunter, Union Co., 21:07.9
3 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:56.9
4 – Sydney Greenstone, Hayesville, 22:17.8
5 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 22:34.7
6 – Ellie Adams, Union Co., 23:31.3
7 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 24:03.4
22 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 27:38.1
35 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 31:26.9
Team Scores
1 – Union Co. 37
2 – Cherokee 51
3 – Hayesville 58
4 – Tri-County Early College 90
High School Boys
1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 16:45.2
2 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:57.1
3 – Benton Gregory, Union Co., 18:25.2
4 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 19:05.2
5 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:16.3
6 – Wes Seiler, Union Co., 19:30.9
7 – Myca Mustin, Andrews, 19:34.1
37 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 23:30.3
38 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 23:30.6
58 – Brandon Blankenship, Cherokee, 26:01.1
71 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 29:30.3
Team Scores
1 – Union Co. 32
2 – Hayesville 43
3 – Cherokee 96
4 – Murphy 105
5 – Towns Co. 128
6 – Tri-County Early College 152
7 – Nantahala 172