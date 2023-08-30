CHS student chosen as HOSA State Officer

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Paytyn Barker, a junior at Cherokee High School (CHS), has been selected as one of the state officers for North Carolina HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). She will serve the Western Region including the following counties: Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, and Transylvania.

“My goal this year is to promote HOSA to our region and throughout the state,” said Barker. “I want to see more students join and take advantage of the wonderful opportunities HOSA provides.”

Currently, Barker said there are around 20 CHS students involved in the Cherokee HOSA Chapter. “I want to grow the Chapter for our school and community. I plan to recruit and advertise HOSA to my peers. I also plan to share the wonderful leadership trainings and conference opportunities HOSA provided by this summer.”

She has been involved in HOSA since her freshman year. “I have held several regional and local offices. I competed in the Healthcare Career Photography Competition and placed second in the state. My favorite thing about HOSA is being able to meet new people from around the state and world that share my interest in healthcare.”

And, she plans to further that interest by making it her career.

“I plan to attend a four-year university and then continue my education to receive a doctorate in medicine. I aspire to become a cardiologist and return to western North Carolina and serve my community.”

The process for Barker to be selected as a state officer began with an application process that included her official school transcript, recommendation letters, a resume, and an essay. “The State HOSA Committee then selected the students to continue in the process,” she said. “In the next phase, I had to take a written examination on HOSA knowledge and parliamentary procedure, give a 2-minute prepared oral presentation, and be interviewed by members of the N.C. HOSA State Officer Selection Committee.”

She added that the Committee selected two students per region to continue in the selection process. “After being selected as one of the two, I had to be interviewed and give a speech in front of my peers at the N.C. HOSA Conference. There were approximately 5,000 students and advisors in attendance. After this stage of competition, the students voted on the candidates, and we were elected by popular vote.”

Barker currently serves as the CHS junior class president and participates in golf and softball. “I would like to thank the Cherokee High School administration, School Board, and faculty for allowing students to have the opportunity and resources to participate and experience numerous extracurricular activities that enhance our knowledge and skills outside of the classroom. I also want to thank my advisor, Mrs. Sutton, for always encouraging us to step out of our comfort zone and try new things. I want to thank my friends and local HOSA Chapter members for always supporting and encouraging me and my family for believing in me and supporting me in everything I do.”