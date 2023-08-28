OBITUARY: Betty Jeanne Tahquette

Betty Jeanne Tahquette, 77, went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alfred Tahquette, and her parents, J. Frank and Mildred Needham.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Tahquette, and granddaughter, Tahnanah Tahquette, of the home; her son, John Derek Tahquette and wife Sunshine; grandsons, John Anthony and Glen Seven Tahquette; one sister, Mary Ann Hollifield; two nieces, Noel and husband Todd Long and Tamara and husband Ron Redmon; all of her church family; and great nieces and nephews also survive.

She was a dedicated worker at Swain/Qualla Safe for 30-plus years. She was a devout Christian, an amazing artist, and a sweet aunt. Betty was quick-witted, a kindhearted and loving grandmother, and a great friend to a lot of people. She also loved all her animals.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Olivet Methodist Church. Brothers John Ferree and Ben Bushyhead will officiate with burial at Tahquette Family Cemetery.

Betty will be taken back to her home Church Olivet Methodist Church for a visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Pallbearers will be Derek Tahquette, Tighe Wachacha, Todd Long, Ron Redmon, Melvin Wolfe, and Roger Wright.

Honorary pallbearer will be John Anthony Tahquette.