One Feather wins 12 N.C. Press Association awards

The Cherokee One Feather won a total of 12 awards in the 2022 North Carolina Press Association Editorial & Advertising Awards contest announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The One Feather won the Ad Sweepstakes Award in its division for excellence in advertising design and content.
Scott McKie Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant editor, and Dawn Arneach, One Feather ad sales coordinator, jointly took third place in the General Excellence for Websites category.
Dawn also took second place in the Advertising: Entertainment Ad category for a Cherokee Cinemas & More ad.
Scott also won the following:
- First Place, Advertising: Institutional Ad, Battles of the Nations graphic
- First Place, Advertising: Newspaper Promotion, Monster Photo Contest promotion ad
- Second Place, Advertising: Institutional Ad, Veterans Day at the Cherokee Indian Fair
- First Place, Use of Photographs
- First Place, Sports Feature Photography, “We are Still Here”, stickball photo from Kituwah Celebration
- First Place, Photo Page or Essay, New Kituwah Academy Pow Wow
- Second Place, Photo Page or Essay, Cherokee Pow Wow
- Second Place, Feature Photography, “Why we Tell the Story”, photos from the Cherokee Musical Theatre production
- Second Place, City and County Government Reporting, “Agreement between Tribe and Forest Service”