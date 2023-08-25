One Feather wins 12 N.C. Press Association awards

The Cherokee One Feather won a total of 12 awards in the 2022 North Carolina Press Association Editorial & Advertising Awards contest announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The One Feather won the Ad Sweepstakes Award in its division for excellence in advertising design and content.

Scott McKie Brings Plenty, One Feather assistant editor, and Dawn Arneach, One Feather ad sales coordinator, jointly took third place in the General Excellence for Websites category.

Dawn also took second place in the Advertising: Entertainment Ad category for a Cherokee Cinemas & More ad.

Scott also won the following: