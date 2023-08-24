OBITUARY: Nancy Plemmons

Nancy Plemmons, 81, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. She was the daughter of the late George Bradley and Tiney “Bigmeat” Thompson. In addition to the parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Plemmons; step-father, Adam Thompson; and a sister, Patricia Brown.

Nancy was an avid Carolina Tarheels fan. She loved Jewelry making, gardening, and Native American Arts and Crafts.

Surviving is a daughter, Leeann Bridges; grandchild, Owen McHattie; a niece, Paula Wojtkowski; nephews, Michael Brown, and Darrell Brown; special cousins, Paulette Smart, and Dianne Panther; special friend, T. Barneveld; special caretaker and friend, Leslie Thomas; and close friend, Joyce Dugan.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home with Foreman Bradley officiating. Burial will be in the Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be T. Barneveld, Darren Smith, Robert “Toad” Arch, Roy Crooks, Brian Rourke, and Justin Arch.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

