OBITUARY: Tina Diane Farmer

Tina Diane Farmer, 45, of Cullowhee, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, 2023. A native and a lifelong resident of Jackson County, she was the daughter of Diana Queen Van Etten of Cullowhee and the late Roger Van Etten.

A 5th Grade teacher for the Cherokee Central Schools, she loved to read, especially Harry Potter. She also loved to travel, but the most joy in her life was when she was with her family, her children, and grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her husband of 26 years, Doug Farmer; her children, Jessica Farmer of Cullowhee, Autumn (Jonathan) Hill of Sylva, Brett Farmer of Cullowhee; her grandchildren, Roman, Abel, Jasiah, Adalynn, and one on the way; her sister, Tammy Van Etten; and her family of Knoxville, Tenn.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with Rev. Mike Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the Service at the Funeral Home.