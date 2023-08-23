OBITUARY: Homer Lee Thompson

Homer Lee Thompson, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Anita Swimmer Thompson; sister, Ada Ducky Thompson; niece, Addi Me-Li Taylor; nephew, Calvin Wilson Taylor; and his special family and friends, Jayjay, Jabba, Panda, Tbear, Alyine, Rainy, Lewis Bird, MJ, Malachiah, Levi Moss, and Mr. Kurt Hotelling. He had many friends, and we cannot name them all. He is also survived by four uncles, Ben, Dean (Lola), Juggie, and Obie (Sugar); three aunts, Bobbi (Russell), Dinah (Jerry), Bonnie (Barney); and plenty of cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wilson Junior Thompson; twin brother, Johnny Lee Thompson; uncles, Adam, Lawrence, Eugene, Edison, Enos; aunt, Amanda Thompson; his maternal grandparents, Issac and Dorothy Swimmer; uncle, David Swimmer; aunt, Kina Swimmer; and cousins, Tsa-ni Youngdeer and Caden Jayce Lossie.

Homer had many phases in life. His biggest passion was music. While he was in school, he played the trumpet from the time he started 7th grade. He became the drum major his senior year. He traveled to Europe during the summer after the 11th grade to play with the United States Ambassadors Band. He learned to play piano son. He played a few tunes for the residents of Tsali Care Center. They always wanted him to come back. Homer went to a technical school in Pennsylvania and got certified as a mechanic. He worked at the hotel as a houseperson, then worked at Pizza Hut, Burger King, and McDonald’s. Finally, he decided to try his hand at making jewelry. He made bracelets and necklaces using gemstones and silver beads. He sold a lot and gave many of them away. If a person liked something he made but couldn’t pay his price, he asked them to make an offer or he would surprise them and gift it to them.

He also enjoyed cooking. He taught his niece, Addi, to cook at the age of 4. She was always in the kitchen with him cooking. He taught her a lot about cooking. She also had Homer wrapped around her finger. He played Xbox from time to time with his nephew, Calvin. Everything he did and learned, he said was for his own knowledge. He was a very intelligent person. He wanted to be remembered as the guy who made you smile or laugh.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. Homer will be laid to rest next to his twin Brother in the Thompson Family Cemetery in the Birdtown Community. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.