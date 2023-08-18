OBITUARY: Martin Willard Pepion

Martin Willard Pepion, age 47, Native to Cherokee, was called to his Heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. He is the son of Julia and Kirk Lossiah.

Also surviving are his children, Tyler Dean Pepion and Teanna Celine McCoy; grandsons, Tyler Pepion, Jesse Pepion, Simon Pepion; special granddaughter, Taleeah Murphy; brother, Kirk Wilson Lossiah Jr.; sisters, Kassie Lossiah, Kelly (Troy) Arch, Kaycee Lossiah (Taylor); aunts, Matilda Calhoun (Pat), Linda Swimmer (Virgil), Nancy Lossiah, and Vanessa (Horace) Arch; uncles, Bruce, Reed (Krista), and Maury Lossiah.

Martin is preceded in death by his brother, James David Pepion; maternal grandparents, Samuel Reed and Lucinda Bird Reed; paternal grandparents, Woodrow and Velma Lossiah; aunts, Bessie Welch, Mary Grauman, Ollie Reed, Iva Gentry, and Sharon Faye Reed; uncles, William D. Reed and Anthony Lossiah.

Martin was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels fan. He loved any sport. He loved to play volleyball and spike on everyone’s head. Martin had multiple associate degrees and certificates from Computer Information/Mapping, HVAC, upholstery. He recently received his apprenticeship in cabinet making.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 18 at Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church on Long Branch beginning at 4 p.m. Martin will remain at the church until the hour of service on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. with Tim Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Reed/Lossiah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the Wolftown Stickball Team. Honorary Pallbearers will be Woody Lossiah, Bitistel Julius Pepion, Star Pheasant, and Rhett Lambert.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.