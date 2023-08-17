THANK YOU: Appreciation letter to the Fire Department and those who put up the fence

The Lossiah family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who put up the fence for Leonard Lossiah. Thank you for all that you have done for us. Thank you to those who donated their money and to those who donated their time and labor to put the fence up. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Driver Blythe for organizing the donations and building of the fence. Our home is a safer place with the fence now up and we will be forever grateful for this and for everyone’s kindness. We’re truly appreciative.

ᏍᎩ

Lossiah Family