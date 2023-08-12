OBITUARY: Johnathan Christopher “Big John” Martin

Johnathan Christopher Martin, better known as “Big John”, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 after a brief illness.

He is the son of Henrietta Littlejohn. Also surviving is his brother, Henry “Moose” Littlejohn (Spirit); sisters, Joni Martin (Eddie) and Jasmine Littlejohn (Brandon); mother’s side from South Carolina, Debra Starnes (Buddy), A.D. Martin, Doris Honeycutt, and Johnny Martin (Jennifer); father’s side, Mose Oocumma (Peggy), Dolly Littlejohn, Leslie Caron Swayney, Ruth McCoy; and LadyBird Powell. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends also survive.

Big John was preceded in death by his Dad, Henry Queen Littlejohn Jr.; niece, Aubrey Littlejohn; aunts, Mildred Cisaneros, Annie Cucumber, and Annie Oocumma; uncle, Levi Oocumma; grandparents, (mother’s side) Henry Martin and Annie Martin; (father’s side) Henry Queen Sr. and Stacy Elizabeth Sequoyah and Kina Littlejohn (Boyd).

It takes a village to raise a child. Special thanks to Edith Queen; Imelda, Stinker, Beth, Lou and Buddy; Noah Wolfe (Cookie); Dave Wolfe; special friend, Danny Gift from Houston, Texas; Timmy Ray Smith and family; Braves Nation Family; Boss; Jason Jones and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino family; Western Carolina University family; and all those who knew you were special to him. We are very sorry if we did not list you by name. Big John touched so many people and their lives, too many to count and name.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Bethabara Church beginning at 5 p.m. John will remain at the church until the hour of service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Burial will be in Sequoyah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Stamper, Joe Don Owle, Steven Youngdeer, cousins, and Ball team of 2003.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.