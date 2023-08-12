OBITUARY: Gene Rowland

Gene Rowland, 74, of Cherokee, went to Heaven to be with his girls on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Rowena Rowland of Cherokee and the late Ed Rowland.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Melissa and Heather.

Gene was a U.S. Army veteran having served two tours in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, horseback riding and gardening.

He is survived by his siblings, John, David, Doris and Donny as well as many friends, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Cogdill will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be John Ralph Edwards, John Rowland Jr., David Lee Rowland II, Riley Randall, Jeremy Howard, Hunter Cochran, and Noah Shuler.