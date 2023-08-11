Upcoming closures on the Gatlinburg Spur and Alum Cave Trail 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north-and southbound Spur Monday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 17, and again Monday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 24. Crews will remove fallen trees and branches, rock debris, and litter and will mow along road shoulders.

The lane closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Drivers should reduce speeds, drive with extra caution, and anticipate delays during lane closures.

Crews will also close Alum Cave Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to repair a bridge damaged by a tree during a recent storm.

There will be no access to the trail during the closure. Hikers who wish to go to Mt. LeConte on August 16 may use one of the other trail routes to the summit. For more information about the other routes, contact the Backcountry Office (865) 436-1297.

For more information about temporary road and trail closures at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.